ROUNDUP: Beecher volleyball spikes past GSW in RVC Tournament

High school VOLLEYBALL

River Valley Conference Tournament

Beecher 2, G-SW 0

Beecher improved to 20-2 and 9-0 in RVC play with a 25-10, 25-18 victory against the Panthers. Cheyanna Stluka led the Bobcats with six kills, six digs and four aces. Talia Messana poured in 18 assists, seven digs, four aces and two kills. Abby Sippel added seven digs and two assists.

No individual stats were available for Gardner-South Wilmington.

Illinois Lutheran 2, Grant Park 0

The Dragons fell 19-25, 16-25 to Illinois Lutheran. Andi Dotson, Molly Markland and Lindsey Madril totaled three digs apiece to lead Grant Park. Paige Tavoletti tallied six setting assists, and Brooke Veldhuizen added three kills. Delaney Panozzo and Veldhuizen chipped in three blocks each.

Momence 2, Central 0

No individual stats were available for Momence.

The Comets lost by a combined eight points in their 19-25, 23-25 loss to the Redskins. Laney Bottorff led Central with six kills, three digs and one ace. Allison Cox notched four digs, two kills and two aces. Alana Gray chipped in a team-high seven digs.

Coal City 2, Lisle 0

The Coalers snagged a 25-10, 25-14 straight-set win against the Lions to improve to 18-11 overall and 11-3 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play. Addyson Walicek led Coal City with 11 setting assists, five kills and four digs. Macaya Garner tallied five setting assists, five digs and one kill. Mia Rodriguez added nine kills, one dig and a block.

Peotone 2, Wilmington 0

The Blue Devils toppled Wilmington 25-14, 25-23 to win in two sets. Malya Sayre led Peotone with 11 kills, seven digs and five blocks. Marissa Velasco secured five digs, two kills and an ace. Delaney Balmer totaled a team-high nine assists.

Bella Reyes led the Wildcats with 10 digs and two aces. Abbie Tampa and Jaylee Mills totaled four kills each. Leah Talley recorded six digs.

Bishop McNamara 2, St. Edward 0

The Irish defeated St. Edward 25-14, 25-22 to win in straight sets. Jacqueline Allaway led McNamara with 15 kills, seven digs and three blocks. Ana Darr tallied five kills and four blocks. Ashlyn Mitchel recorded eight digs and four kills.

Manteno 2, Herscher 0

Manteno improved to 18-11 overall with a 25-20, 25-19 straight-set win against Herscher. No individual stats were available for the Panthers.

Emma Mendell led the Tigers with four kills, one block and an ace. Allison Huizenga totaled two kills, and Ally Meyer added four assists and two kills.

Milford 2, Chrisman 0

The Bearcats picked up a 25-13, 25-17 victory against Chrisman to improve to 23-7 on the season. Hunter Mowrey led Milford with 10 assists and nine kills. Caley Mowrey recorded nine kills and four aces, and teammate Jahni Lavicka chipped in 17 assists.

Cissna Park 2, Watseka 1

The Timberwolves secured a 25-22, 18-25, 25-22 third-set tiebreaker victory against the Warriors. Emma Morrical led Cissna Park with 15 kills and 11 digs. Morgan Sinn tallied 17 digs, and Mikayla Knake totaled a team-high four aces.

Meredith Drake totaled a team-high 17 assists and one ace to lead Watseka. Kourtney Kincade added seven kills and one block. Raegan Kochel chipped in a team-high 15 kills to go along with one block.