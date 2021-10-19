GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: McNamara bests Manteno in a third set thriller

KANKAKEE — Bishop McNamara might not have played its best during a straight-set loss Saturday to Manteno in the Moldenhauer Classic Tournament at Bradley-Bourbonnais. So, when it came to the rematch against the Panthers on Monday evening, the Irish made sure to get sweet revenge by securing a third-set tiebreaker victory 21-25, 25-21, 25-22 in comeback fashion at home in front of lively student sections from both squads.

“Saturday, we didn’t play to our standards against Manteno,” McNamara middle hitter Jaqueline Allaway said. “Today was a different story, and I think we came out really well and played to the level we needed to.”

The first set featured a back-and-forth battle that saw a combined nine ties, with Manteno snagging a 4-point set win after the Panthers closed things out on a 5-1 run. Yet, even after dropping its third-straight set loss to Manteno in the past three days, Bishop McNamara’s players never seemed to panic despite a roaring student section from the Panthers.

“Even if our mindset is a little bit down, we always try to put in our heads that we can come back,” Irish middle hitter Ana Darr said. “We always say that we win our best games in three matches because last season we won in three sets, like, every game.

“We always play our best and have the most energy when we go three sets. So, we just kept that mindset that we were going to keep pushing all the way through, and we did.”

The Irish stormed right back after dropping the first set by jumping out to a 6-1 lead in the second set before going on to close it out on a 5-1 run to win 25-21 and force a third-set tiebreaker.

In the final set, it was the combination of Darr and Allaway that ultimately helped the Irish pull off the victory. Darr recorded a team-high five kills in the third set alone, and Allaway managed to add four digs and three kills, one of which included the game-winning kill.

“This game was really intense, and the crowds were huge and really loud,” Allaway said. “I think we did really well with all the noise. The pressure was on, but we played through it really well.”

Bishop McNamara head coach Ryan Thomas said he was especially proud of how much heart his squad showed to pull off the comeback in a revenge game.

“What impressed me most about this win was the way we played,” Thomas said. “My team didn’t want the ball to hit the floor, and it showed. When we play this way, we are tough to beat.”

As for Manteno, head coach Jocelyn Ferris stated she believed the team that wanted it more got the victory.

“When a team is coming in seeking revenge, it’s definitely different,” Ferris said. “I think they played harder today than Saturday, too. So, it was a little bit of a wakeup call, but we are hoping to see them in the postseason because we are in the same regional, and maybe we can take it when it matters then.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Allaway led the Irish with 13 kills, six digs and an ace. Darr added seven kills and a block. Lillie Nugent chipped in seven kills, seven digs and an ace.

Reese Eldridge led Manteno with 11 digs, 10 setting assists, two kills and two aces. Makayla Myrick totaled eight digs and three aces. Ava Pequette tallied nine assists, eight digs and five kills.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bishop McNamara will face-off against St. Edward at 6:30 tonight at home. Manteno returns for its final home game at 6 tonight against Herscher.