ROUNDUP: Grant Park volleyball tops GSW in three sets

High school VOLLEYBALL

River Valley Conference Round Robin Tournament

Grant Park 2, G-SW 1

The Dragons snagged a third-set tiebreaker victory 23-25, 25-13, 26-24 against the Panthers in the second round of the RVC Tournament.

Andi Dotson led Grant Park with 17 digs. Paige Tavoletti tallied 16 setting assists, and Brooke Veldhuizen totaled a team-high 15 kills. Delaney Panozzo chipped in a team-high four blocks.

Claire Hennessy led G-SW with eight digs, four kills and three aces. Eva Henderson added eight digs and four kills. Hannah Frescura tallied 13 assists, four digs, four aces and one kill.

Watseka 2, Herscher 0

The Warriors picked up a 25-20, 25-11 straight-set victory against the Tigers. Sydney McTaggart led Watseka with a team-high 11 digs and three aces. Hailey Peck tallied seven kills, which was three more than teammate Megan Martin. Elena Newell added 10 assists.

Ally Meyer recorded six assists to lead Herscher. Lacy Grigas notched four kills and two blocks.

Central 2, St. Anne 0

The Comets bested the Cardinals 25-16, 25-14. Rachel Thompson led Central with 11 kills, four aces and two blocks. Haven Beherns totaled a team-high 14 digs, and Emilie Baker added 19 assists.

No individual stats were available for St. Anne.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Iroquois West 0

The Raiders fell to P-B-L in straight sets 17-25, 7-25. Shea Small led Iroquois West with four kills, two solo blocks, one block assist and a dig. Kylie Rabe recorded five digs and one kill.