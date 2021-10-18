ROUNDUP: Grant Park boys soccer wins regional title

SATURDAY

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional Final: Grant Park 4, Coal City 3

Grant Park clinched the regional championship in comeback fashion after trailing the Coalers 3-1 at halftime. Ayden Delaney led the Dragons with two scores, which was one more goal than teammates Owen Reynolds and Rylan Heldt. Nolan Schneider added four assists, and goalkeeper Luke Horn notched four saves in the net. Grant Park advances to the sectional semifinals against Catalyst/Maria at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Manteno.

No individual stats were available for Coal City.

High school FOOTBALL

Iroquois West 56, Dwight 6

Trystyn Schacht totaled 221 rushing yards with two scores on 14 carries to lead Iroquois West. Aiden Tilstra recorded one sack to lead the defense. Auston Miller recorded 35 yards on three carries to go along with a touchdown. Gabriel Alvarez and Clayton Leonard chipped in one rushing touchdown each. Daltin Austin hauled in one catch for a 20-yard touchdown. The Raiders (6-2) close out their regular season with a road game against Clinton at 7 p.m. Friday.

No individual stats were available for Dwight. The Trojans (1-5) will finished their regular season with a game against Seneca at 7 p.m. Friday at home.

Milford-Cissna Park 82, South Fork 6

The Bearcats scored 82 unanswered points after trailing South Fork 6-0 early in the first quarter. Sawyer Laffoon completed 6-of-9 pass attempts for 99 yards and three touchdowns to lead Milford. Carson Shields ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Sam Kaeb added three touchdowns, with two of them coming on the ground off six carries. Angel Salinas chipped in two rushing touchdowns and 72 rushing yards on a team-high eight carries. Nick Warren recorded one sack. Milford-Cissna Park (5-3) closes its regular season out with a game against Decatur Lutheran/Mt. Pulaski at 2 p.m. Saturday on the road.

FRIDAY

High school VOLLEYBALL

Beecher 2, Milford 1

The Bobcats picked up a third-set tiebreaker win 25-21, 20-25, 25-18 against the Bearcats to improve to 19-2 on the season. Talia Messana led Beecher with 22 assists, six digs, five kills and four blocks. Rhiannon Saller totaled 12 blocks, seven kills and one dig. Cheyanna Stluka added 15 digs and five kills.

The Bearcats fall to 22-7 on the season. Caley Mowrey led Milford with 11 kills and five blocks. Hunter Mowrey recorded 17 assists and 11 kills, and teammate Anna McEwen chipped in 24 digs and six kills.

Cissna Park 2, Chrisman 0

Cissna Park picked up a 25-12, 25-21 straight-set victory against Chrisman. Mikayla Knake led the Timberwolves with 24 assists and four aces. Emma Morrical notched a team-high 12 kills, which was three more than teammate Regan King. Morgan Sinn tallied a team-high 10 digs.