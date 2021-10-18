BOYS SOCCER: Beecher advances to the sectional semifinals

BRAIDWOOD — The Beecher boys soccer team notched two goals in the first 16 minutes and held on for a 2-1 win against Momence to win the Reed-Custer IHSA Class 1A Regional Final on Saturday morning to give the Bobcats’ their first regional championship since the 2015-16 season.

“We knew this was going to be a tough game,” Beecher coach Dawn Compton said. “We’ve already seen Momence three times this year. Momence is very well coached, and we knew they would throw everything that they had at us.

“I just told our kids we have to keep the path and stick to the game plan. And they did everything I asked of them. I’m very proud of their effort today and all season long.”

The win gives Beecher (20-6) win No. 20 on the season, the most in school history, beating out the 2015-16 and 2016-17 squads that finished with 19 wins. Equally impressive, the 20 wins also have surpassed the Bobcats’ win total for the past three seasons combined, something Compton credits to the work ethic and talent of her team.

“We put in a lot of work in the offseason and had a talented freshman class come in and mesh well with our upperclassmen,” Compton said. “And playing as a team has been our priority. We talked about it from the very beginning. We’re not a team that has one or two standout players that are going to steer the ship, it’s going to take all 11 that are on the field, and we made sure to continue to focus on that all year long.

“If you look through our roster, I’ve had different players step up in different moments in the season, and I think that’s why we’re sitting where we are right now.”

Freshman Gavin Smith buried a header a dozen minutes into the game on a cross from sophomore Nate Diachenko, giving Beecher a 1-0 lead early on in the match.

“It was an excellent cross, and I was right where I was supposed to be,” Smith said. “I was in the right place at the right time. It was good teamwork all the way around.”

Four minutes later, Diachenko scored on a penalty kick to put Beecher up 2-0.

“We had a very unfortunate penalty kick called on us because our midfielder was trapping the ball, and the ball bounced off his foot and into his arm unintentionally,” said Momence coach Alex Habeeb. “So, there’s nothing you can really do about it; that happens in soccer sometimes. But it took the wind out of us early.”

With the end of the season in sight and trailing by a pair of goals, Momence dug deep and got a goal from senior Alvin Silva to make things interesting, but the Bobcats ultimately would hold on for a 2-1 win.

“We only have 13 kids on the roster, so I thought our kids did an outstanding job this year winning 14 games,” Habeeb said. “Today was just not our day. Congratulations to Beecher on the win.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Beecher advances to the sectional semifinals against Joliet Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Manteno.