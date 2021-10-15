ROUNDUP: Coal City boys soccer advances to regional finals

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional

Coal City 2, Manteno 1

The Coalers will be advancing to the regional title game against Grant Park in Coal City at 11 a.m. today after a one-goal victory against the Panthers. Luke Hawkins and Craig Alstott led Coal City with one goal each. Gavin Brewick and Hawkins each totaled one assist. Colin Hart added seven saves behind the net.

No individual stats were available for Manteno, which ended its season with an 11-11 record.

High school VOLLEYBALL

P-B-L 2, Cissna Park 0

Cissna Park fell in back-to-back sets (25-17, 25-17) by a combined 16 points. Emma Morrical led the Timberwolves with five kills, Mikayla Knake totaled 13 assists and Morgan Sinn recorded a team-high 13 digs.

Manteno 2, Peotone 0

The Panthers picked up an Illinois Central Eight Conference straight-set (25-21, 25-18) victory against the Blue Devils to end its conference play for the season. No individual stats were available for Manteno.

Malya Sayre led Peotone with 13 kills, nine digs and one block. Amanda Hasse added three kills and two blocks. Delaney Balmer totaled 18 assists, and Mackenzie Strough chipped in a team-high 10 digs.

Watseka 2, Hoopeston 0

The Warriors improved to 21-9 with a 25-20, 25-13 win against Hoopeston. Ella Smith led Watseka by serving up a team-high eight aces. Kourtney Kincade and Reagann Kochel led the offensive attack with five kills each. Elena Newell and Meredith Drake totaled eight assists each.

Milford 2, Iroquois West 0

The Bearcats picked up their 22nd win of the season with a 25-13, 25-13 straight-set win against the Raiders. Caley Mowrey led Milford with 13 kills and three blocks. Hunter Mowrey recorded a team-high 16 assists, and Emmaleah Marshino notched 15 digs and five kills.

Kylie Rabe led Iroquois West with five digs, two aces and one kill. Kennedy Kanosky secured seven digs, which was four more than teammates Maggie Thorne and Sam Sigler.

Coal City 2, Reed-Custer 0

Coal City improved to 17-11 and 10-3 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play with a 25-16, 25-23 win against the Comets. Addyson Mellen led the Coalers with 10 setting assists, three digs and an ace. Courtney Meyer snagged a season high in kills with six. Mia Rodriguez added four kills and one block. Maci Baldauf chipped in 11 digs.

No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.

Herscher 2, Streator 0

Herscher spoiled Streator’s senior night with a 26-24, 25-15 straight-set win on the road. Emma Mendell led the Tigers with eight kills, which was only three more kills than teammate Izzie Mendell. Lacy Grigas totaled four blocks and three kills. Allison Huizenga added 12 service points, including three aces to go along with seven digs and four kills.

Illinois Lutheran 2, G-SW 0

The Panthers dropped to Illinois Lutheran in straight-set fashion, losing 14-25, 19-25. Colby Grieff led Gardner South-Wilmington with five kills and four digs. Hannah Frescura totaled eight assists, three kills and an ace. Claire Hennessy chipped in six digs and a kill.

Wilmington 2, Lisle 1

Wilmington secured a third-set tiebreaker (25-16, 17-25, 25-19) win despite dropping the second set to Lisle. Bella Reyes led the Wildcats with 13 digs, six kills and three aces. Abbie Rampa added three digs, two kills and two aces. Leah Talley recorded 13 digs and two aces.

Beecher 2, Grant Park 0

Beecher improved to 18-2 overall with a 25-14, 25-14 straight-set win against the Dragons. Julia Jennings led the Bobcats with four kills, three blocks, one dig and an ace. Talia Messana notched 15 assists, two digs and a kill. Abby Sippel chipped in nine digs and two aces.

Andi Dotson led Grant Park with six digs. Paige Tavoletti notched six assists and Brooke Veldhuizen recored five kills, which was two more than teammate Delaney Panozzo.

Tri-Point 2, Dwight 1

No individual stats were available for Triple-Point.

The Trojans fell in a third-set tiebreaker (26-28, 25-22,18-25) at home. Paiton Lareau led Dwight with seven digs, four blocks, three kills and two aces. Makayla Dietrich and Kylee Faupel both totaled 10 digs apiece. Faupel also added a team-high two assists.