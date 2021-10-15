FOOTBALL: Reed-Custer earns statement win over rival Coal City

BRAIDWOOD — Reed-Custer already has had one of its best seasons in program history. But before Friday night’s meeting with nemesis Coal City, one of the more heated area rivalries, the Comets’ fall still was lacking that signature victory that will leave folks talking for years to come.

With a 33-9 victory against the Coalers in a game that saw them outgain their opposition 366-138, Comets coach Gavin Johnston knows he got that memorable moment Friday in the form of the program’s first win against the Coalers since 2008.

“This is a big win for our program,” Johnston said. “We’ve won some games this year, but we needed that signature win, and tonight was it.”

“This is what our program needed, and we had the belief, but after our [21-14] loss to Wilmington a few weeks ago, maybe some doubt crept in people’s minds from the outside, but tonight, I think we proved we belong.”

With the win, Reed Custer’s record improves to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the Illinois Central Eight conference. With the loss, Coal City falls to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in the ICE.

Quarterback Jack McPherson marched the Comets down the field on the games’ first drive before rumbling into the endzone to put his team up less than five minutes into the game.

“I knew I had to get down and dirty and lower my shoulder to get that touchdown,” McPherson said. “Our offense was determined to score on that opening drive and set the tone.”

Coal City maintained a solid opening drive, moving the ball deep into Comet territory before settling on a 29-yard field goal from Aydan Murphey to make the score 7-3 with 1:55 left in the game’s opening quarter.

Reed-Custer answered with another touchdown almost immediately when McPherson broke free for a 59-yard touchdown run to give the Comets a 14-3 lead after one quarter of play.

“Our offensive line absolutely killed it tonight, all the credit goes to them,” McPherson said. “They opened up a huge hole, and all I had to do was beat one guy. They made my job easy.”

Elliot Cassem put a touchdown on the board halfway through the second quarter to extend the Comets lead to 20-3 heading into halftime.

After establishing the run for the better part of three quarters, McPherson went to the air and completed a 14-yard play-action touchdown strike to Eddie Gad to make the score 26-3 to give the Comets a commanding lead early in the third.

“We set up the play-action pass well, and after I faked the hand-off, I couldn’t believe how open Eddie was,” McPherson said. “He’s one of our best receivers and has good size at 6-foot-4; I just have to throw it up to him and let him go get it.”

With their backs against the wall, Coal City quarterback Braden Reilly hit Josh Hutchings for a 30-yard touchdown to cut the Comets to 26-9 late in the third quarter to give the Coalers life.

Running back Jace Christian rumbled for a 1-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to put the nail in the coffin on any Coaler comeback attempt and secure the Comets victory.

“Whenever you play a good team things like turnovers and penalties will be magnified,” said Coal City coach Francis Loughran. “We didn’t execute, and the little things caught up with us tonight. Hats off to Reed-Custer. They capitalized on our mistakes.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

For Reed-Custer, McPherson was 6-of-10 passing for 32 yards and one touchdown and one interception while rushing for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Christian ran for 87 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown. Cassem finished with 69 rushing yards and one touchdown.

For Coal City, Reilly was 9-of-17 passing for 82 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Hutchings caught two passes for 32 yards and a touchdown. Chase Adams rushed for 27 yards, and Ashton Harvey chipped in 26 of his own.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Comets travel to Herscher on Friday to wrap up the regular season, and the Coalers will host Streator, with both games starting at 7 p.m.