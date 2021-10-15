FOOTBALL: Murphy, Barclay led Boilers to 42-21 win over Stagg

BRADLEY — As if taking the field for senior night wasn’t motivation enough, Bradley-Bourbonnais entered Friday’s home tilt with Stagg with a 3-4 record, desperately needing a win to stay alive in the playoff hunt.

Thanks to a 174-yard, two-touchdown performance from senior running back Nathan Murphy and Caleb Barclay’s rushing, receiving and defensive touchdowns, the Boilermakers got the win they needed and sent their seniors off right with a 42-21 victory, improving to 4-4 on the season and 2-3 in the Southwest Suburban Conference.

“I believe every night’s gonna be my night,” Murphy said. “I put in so much work in during practice, during the offseason; I don’t stop working, and I work for moments like this.”

The Boilers wasted no time taking advantage of a fumble on a Stagg read option on the first play of the game, as Barclay capped off a short, five-play, 33-yard drive with a 2-yard run from the Wildcat formation to make it 7-0 two minutes into the contest.

After quickly getting the ball back at their own 44-yard line just two minutes later, Caige Williams found Neal May down the field in one-on-one coverage. After making the catch, May fought through a tackle to make it 13-0 halfway through the first quarter.

The Chargers scored a 34-yard touchdown on a pass from sophomore signal-caller Lebarion Gilmore to Justin Obradovich on the first play of the second quarter, but the Boilers quickly answered when Murphy scored his first touchdown of the night, a 6-yard score.

Another punt gave the Boilers possession at their own 25-yard line, the first time they had to drive more than 60 yards on the night, and they did just that when Williams found Barclay for a 13-yard score.

Stagg was able to score on another big pass play just before the half, a 38-yard strike from Gilmore to TJ Griffin. But when Murphy scored a 71-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half to go up 35-14, the Chargers never got back within two possessions again.

“Run, Nate, run,” Murphy said played through his mind as he dashed free. “I was hoping [Chargers defensive back Cherterion Rodgers] wouldn’t catch me because he looked fast, but I scored because I’m just a little faster.”

The Chargers built an impressive drive in response, but Barclay put an end to that when he jumped a route and picked Gilmore off from almost the same spot Murphy had just scored from, returning the interception 72 yards to put the game out of reach at 42-14 five minutes into the third.

“I didn’t know if I was gonna make it because I was getting gassed...” Barclay said. “But it was cool to put some points up and give the seniors the night they deserved.”

Barclay said that the secondary made some tweaks at halftime in response to the way Gilmore had been able to use his feet to improvise in the first half.

“[Gilmore] is a good scrambler and their receivers run around like backyard football,” Barclay said. “We just had to stay with our guy when things got crazy.”

The Chargers got a late score when Gilmore hit John Watson for a 10-yard score, but that never got within striking distance.

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Muprhy’s 174 yards came on a dozen carries, and he added a pair of catches for 21 yards. Williams was 12-of-21 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns, and he added three carries for 44 yards. Nathan Domont had six carries for 36 yards.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilermakers perennial state title contender Lincoln-Way East at 6 p.m. Friday in a game they need to win to solidify a playoff position.

As badly as the Boilers would like to secure their first playoff bid in five years, Kohl said his team was reminded before their win Friday night of what’s really important when they received an escort onto the field from members of the school’s Best Buddies program, which links developmentally disabled students with their peers.

“My goal is to teach these guys more than outcome of the game and we talk nonstop about how the result is the least important thing,” Kohl said. “We had a great week learning from kids in our building with disabilities and kids not as fortunate as us.

“If we can learn from things like that, that’s what its all about, but we’ll pin our ears back next week and see what happens.”