FOOTBALL: McNamara handed disappointing loss to I.C. after having upset St. Francis last week

ELMHURST — Sometimes when a football team is coming off a pivotal upset victory, there is a tendency to “drop the ball” in the ensuing game.

After securing a 36-14 win against Class 4A’s fourth-ranked St. Francis last week, Bishop McNamara seemed to be the latest victim of that tendency, as the Irish traveled to Elmhurst, where they walked away with a tough 28-7 defeat to Immaculate Conception on the home squad’s senior night.

“Immaculate Conception is the same type of team we played last week against St. Francis,” Irish head coach Rich Zinanni said. “They got the same type of kids and same type of team, and this result is just what happens when you don’t play well.”

The 21-point loss to the Knights came down to two major factors — turnovers and inefficient offense, both of which were predominant problems specifically in the second half. After feeling good in a 7-7 tie with Class 3A’s second-ranked Immaculate Conception after a 3-yard touchdown run by running back Tony Phillips with just 30 seconds before halftime, McNamara couldn’t gain any offensive momentum in the second half.

The Irish totaled three interceptions and couldn’t get past midfield in the second half, which resulted in 21 unanswered points by the Knights in the final 24 minutes of action.

“We didn’t block them well, and we had 32 yards rushing, which is not like us,” Zinanni said. “And we had too many turnovers and mistakes.”

Knights’ wideout Denzel Gibson took over the second half by totaling two receiving touchdowns and two interceptions on defense. Gibson’s first touchdown came off a 25-yard pass from quarterback Dennis Mandala after a three-and-out in the Irish’s opening drive of the third quarter, which put the home team up seven with five minutes and change in the third. His second touchdown came off a 10-yard pass after McNamara’s quarterback Brady Bertrand was intercepted for the second time of the evening.

Down 21-7 the Irish seemed to try to do too much, which later resulted in another interception that resulted in a pick-six by Kareem Parker to give Immaculate Conception a commanding 28-7 lead with just less than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

“Immaculate Conception just started to drop back six to seven people, and it’s pretty hard to find holes,” Zinanni said. “That was the game right there, and it’s not like my guys weren’t trying. Our kids played hard, and we will get it together.”

Unfortunately for the Irish and Coach Zinanni, who’s in his final hurrah as head coach, McNamara fell to 4-4 overall and is still one game away from earning a bid for the playoffs.

“We [have to] win against Riverside-Brookfield next week to get into the playoffs, and it should be a fun one,” Zinanni said. “It’s a disappointment after the big win last week, and it seems like we just have a problem traveling on the road. We have to figure that out.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Phillips led the Irish with 32 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Jaxson Roberts totaled 75 receiving yards on six catches. Colton Provost added 42 yards on four catches, and Bertrand went 14 of 27 for 165 passing yards with four picks.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bishop McNamara (4-4) will travel to Riverside-Brookfield (5-3) for its final regular season game at 7:15 p.m. Friday.