FOOTBALL: Kankakee puts 50 on Thornton, Momence clinches VVFA North crown

Kankakee 50, Thornton 0

The Kays improved to 8-0 on the season with a shutout victory against Thornton. Jyaire Hill led Kankakee with a 65-yard and 75-yard punt returns for scores. He also added a 50-yard touchdown reception. Nate Hill added a 6-yard touchdown rush. Pierre Allen chipped in a 45-yard touchdown grab. Demere Turner scored on a 6-yard touchdown rush.

Kankakee ends its regular season with a game against Crete-Monee at 7 p.m. Friday, when a win would give the Kays their first-ever Southland Athletic Conference title in football.

Momence defeats Watseka via forfeit

With Central’s loss to Seneca, the Redskins officially clinched the first-ever Vermillion Valley Football Alliance North Division championship. Momence (6-2) ends its regular season with a game against Central at 7 p.m. Friday.

Seneca 30, Central 14

The Comets (5-3) fell to the Irish and saw their hopes of the VVFA North stripped in the process.

Luke Shoven led Central by completing 16-of-26 passes for 239 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Trystyn Schmidt grabbed four receptions for a team-high 72 yards. Jayce Meier totaled 19 rushing yards with a touchdown on four carries. Meier also added an interception on defense. Grant Grider tallied 54 receiving yards on three catches.

Central will play its final regular season game against Momence at 7 p.m. Friday.

Peotone 19, Herscher 6

Ryan Moe led the Blue Devils with 125 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries to help the Blue Devils improve to 5-3 and secure a playoff spot. TJ Chenoweth tallied 38 passing yards and a touchdown pass. Joel Lee recorded two catches and a score. Peotone’s defense forced three turnovers. Peotone will travel to Lisle for its last regular season game at 7 p.m. Friday.

No individual stats were available for Herscher (2-6). The Tigers will play their final regular season game at home against Reed-Custer at 7 p.m. Friday.

Wilmington 45, Streator 13

The Wildcats (8-0) scored 45 points before allowing Streator to score the final two touchdowns of the game, giving them a dominant victory in the final home game for longtime offensive and defensive line coach Rob Murphy.

Five Wilmington players scored one or more rushing touchdowns. Jacob Friddle led the Wildcats with 76 rushing yards and two scores off six attempts. Colin James ran it four times for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Karsen Hansen added two more scores on the ground off five carries for 39 yards. Darryl Gullens chipped in eight carries for 80 yards and a score.

Wilmington will travel to Manteno for its last regular season game against the Panthers at 7 p.m. Friday.

Lisle 38, Manteno 13

Manteno (2-6) trailed 24-7 at halftime before falling by 25 to the Lions. Carter Drazy completed 16-of-27 pass attempts for 243 yards and a touchdown to lead the Panthers. Logon Worobey led the rushing attack with 27 yards off eight carries. Mason Senholtz snagged six catches for 138 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Manteno closes out its regular season with a home game against Wilmington at 7 p.m. Friday.