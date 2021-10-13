ROUNDUP: Momence soccer advances in regionals; GSW volleyball gets a comeback win over Dwight

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional

Momence 12, Grace Christian 0

Momence advanced to Saturday’s regional title game against River Valley Conference rivals Grant Park after dropping a dozen on the Crusaders. No individual stats were available.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

G-SW 2, Dwight 1

The Panthers snagged a third-set tiebreaker (20-25, 25-20, 25-17) victory against the Trojans in comeback fashion. Colby Grieff did most of the damage for G-SW, totaling 10 digs, eight kills and two blocks. Claire Hennessy recorded 15 digs, seven kills, three assists and an ace. Addison Fair added eight digs, six kills and two blocks. Hannah Frescura chipped in 20 assists, six digs and five kills. Gardner South-Wilmington improved to 12-14-1 overall.

No individual stats were available for Dwight.