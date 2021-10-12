ROUNDUP: Beecher boys soccer advances to regional finals; Bradley-Bourbonnais swim and dive earns win in the pool

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional

Beecher 3, Reed-Custer 0

Bryce Beck led the Bobcats with two goals. Nate Diachenko added another score, and Gavin Smith and Logan Wilkins chipped in one assist each. Goalkeeper Cam Paulmeier totaled two saves in the net.

Beecher will advance to the regional championship against the winner of today’s matchup between Momence and Grace Christian at Reed-Custer at 10 a.m. Saturday for the regional crown. The Comets ended their season at 5-14-1.

IHSA Class 1A Iroquois West Regional

Bloomington Central Catholic 12, Iroquois West 0

The host Raiders saw their season end in the regional semifinals with a 9-13 record. No individual stats were available.

Hoopeston 7, St. Anne 4

The Cardinals fell to the Cornjerkers in the regional semifinals and finished the season 10-13-1. No individual stats were available.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Bradley-Bourbonnais 62, TF United 29

The Boilermakers picked up another dual-meet win by securing 8-of-11 event victories. Ava Tomic led BBCHS with individual wins in the 200-yard freestyle and 200-yard individual medley. Chloe Cooper added two individual wins as well, winning the 50-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle events. Abby Betterton chipped in a victory in the 100-yard butterfly, and Mia Mulder finished first overall in the 100-yard freestyle. Bradley-Bourbonnais’ relay team also recorded wins in both the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relay races.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Watseka 2, Salt Fork 0

The Warriors improved to 20-9 with a 25-19, 25-22 win against Salt Fork on Tuesday evening. Meredith Drake led Watseka with 11 assists, nine digs and two aces. Kourtney Kincade totaled five kills and two blocks. Raegann Kochel notched a team-high eight kills.

Milford 2, Bismarck-Henning 1

The Bearcats picked up a third-set tiebreaker victory, taking it 25-11, 22-25, 25-13, to improve to 21-6 on the season. Hunter Mowrey led Milford with 16 assists and seven kills. Anna McEwen totaled 14 digs, six kills and six aces. Emmaleah Marshino added 21 digs and six kills.

Cissna Park 2, Danville Schlarman 1

The Timberwolves secured a 25-16, 22-25, 25-10, win to improve to 17-12-1 on the season. Tricia Karas led Cissna Park with a team-high four aces. Emma Morrical totaled eight kills, which was one more than teammate Ava Seggebruch. Mikayla Knake recorded 24 assists.

Lincoln Way-Central 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1

No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers, who fell to 14-8 on the year and 4-4 in the Southwest Suburban Conference.

Manteno 2, Streator 0

The Panthers picked up a 25-9, 25-14 straight-set victory on their senior night. No individual stats were available for Manteno.

Peotone 2, Lisle 0

The Blue Devils notched a 25-21, 26-24 straight-set victory against the Lions by a combined six points. Malya Sayre led Peotone with 12 kills and five digs. Amanda Hasse totaled five kills and five digs, and Mackenzie Strough added a team-high 11 digs.

Coal City 2, Herscher 1

The Coalers bested the Tigers 25-16, 19-25, 28-26 in a third-set tiebreaker thriller. Macaya Garner led Coal City with 13 setting assists, six digs, four aces and two kills. Addyson Waliczek recorded seven setting assists, seven digs, four kills, three aces and a block. Mia Rodriguez chipped in six kills, four digs, two blocks and an ace.

Emme Mendell led Herscher with 11 kills and three aces. Ally Meyer and Gracyn Cordes totaled nine assists each. Emery Robinson tallied a team-high 16 digs.