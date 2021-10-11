ROUNDUP: Iroquois West volleyball wins on senior night; Watseka sweeps past GCMS

MONDAY

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Iroquois West 2, St. Anne 0

The Raiders picked up a 27-25, 25-21 victory against the Cardinals on their senior night. Shea Small led Iroquois West with six kills, three aces and two assists. Maggie Thorne recorded seven assists, two aces and a dig. Crystal Diaz notched six digs, one assist and a kill.

No individual stats were available for St. Anne.

Watseka 2, GC-M-S 0

The Warriors topped GC-M-S 26-24, 25-13 to win in straight sets. Meredith Drake led Watseka with 11 assists and two aces. Megan Martin chipped in five kills and two aces. Sydney McTaggart secured a team-high 19 digs.

Pontiac 2, Herscher 0

The Tigers dropped to Pontiac in straight sets 12-25, 17-25. Gracyn Cordes led Herscher with seven assists. Ally Meyer and Emma Mendell totaled three kills each.

Hoopeston 2, Central 0

The Comets fell 18-25, 16-25. Rachel Thompson and Laney Bottorff secured a team-high two kills each to lead Central. Alana Gray added seven digs, which was two more than teammate Haven Beherns. Emilie Baker totaled three assists.

SATURDAY

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

P-B-L Classic

Milford went 2-2 with pool play wins in two sets against Rantoul and Monticello and a three-set loss to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. A three-way tiebreaker sent the Bearcats into the championship match against Champaign Central, during which Milford lost 24-26, 22-25. Caley Mowrey and Hunter Mowrey were named to the all tournament team.

Cissna Park (16-12-1) finished the P-B-L Classic Tournament with an 0-3 record, losing 18-25, 22-25 to P-B-L; 11-25, 22-25 to Champion Central; and 25-27, 25-23, 8-15, to Lexington in a third-set tiebreaker. Emma Morrical led Cissna Park with 16 kills and seven aces. Ava Seggebruch added 19 kills, 17 digs and six aces. Mikayla Knake chipped in a team-high 47 assists.

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional: Reed-Custer 4, Bishop McNamara 1

Dnny Kuban’s hat trick helped lift the Comets to a first-round victory and into a matchup at 4 p.m. against Beecher today in the regional semifinals.