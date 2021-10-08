BASEBALL: Prince out as Toledo Mud Hens manager, per reports

Daily Journal staff report

Bradley native Tom Prince led the Toledo Mud Hens to the inaugural Midwest division championship of the Triple-A East league of Minor League Baseball, but that apparently wasn’t enough for Prince to outlast a transitional period within his organization.

Prince was relieved of his duties as manager of the Mud Hens on Friday, according to a report from the Detroit News Friday. The Mud Hens are the Triple-A affiliate for the Detroit Tiger. Per the Detroit News report, the Tigers replaced former vice president of player development Dave Littlefield with Ryan Garko last month.

Prince told the Detroit News he had been given no further explanation as to why he was being terminated after leading the Mud Hens to a 74-56 record and division title other than that the organization wanted to go in a different direction.

A former standout at both Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and Kankakee Community College, Prince played in the major leagues from 1987-2003. He then spent 15 years as a part of the Pittsburgh Pirates organization before he was hired at Toledo prior to the start of a 2020 season that never happened due to COVID-19.