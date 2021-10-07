ROUNDUP: Milford volleyball bests rivals Cissna Park; Manteno, Coal City stay close in ICE race

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Milford 2, Cissna Park 0

The Bearcats improved to 18-4 on the season with a 25-18, 25-11 straight-set win over Cissna Park. Caley Mowrey led Milford with 11 digs and seven kills. Jahni Lavicka recorded 10 assists and Anna McEwen added 10 digs and four kills.

Emma Morrical served up a team-high three aces to lead the Timberwolves. Ava Seggebruch totaled five kills and Mikayla Knake tallied 14 assists. Addison Seggebruch led the defense with seven digs.

Coal City 2, Streator 0

The Coalers picked up a 29-27, 25-21 win over Streator to improve their Illinois Central Eight Conference record to 8-3 overall and pull to within half a game of Wilmington. Addyson Waliczek led Coal City with 11 setting assists, eight digs, five kills and one block. Mia Rodriguez totaled eight kills, two digs, one block and an ace. Macaya Garner chipped in 10 setting assists, six digs, two aces and a kill.

Manteno 2, Lisle 0

The Panthers picked up another Illinois Central Eight Conference win to improve to 7-3 in the conference, a game back of Wilmington, with a 25-16, 26-24 victory over the Lions. No individual stats were available for Manteno.

Grant Park 2, Central 0

The Dragons walked away with a 25-17, 25-18 win over the Comets on senior night. Senior Andy Dotson led Grant Park with 12 digs. Brooke Veldhuizen added eight kills, six digs, four blocks and three aces. Senior Lindsey Madril chipped in 11 assists.

Rachel Thompson led the Comets with six kills and one block. Emilie Baker totaled seven assists and two aces. Alana Gray notched a team-high three digs.

Armstrong 2, Watseka 0

The Warriors fell 21-25, 16-25 to lose to Armstrong by a combined 13 points. Claire Curry led Watseka with a team-high 11 digs, which was one more than teammate Sydney McTaggart. Ella Smith and Reagan Kochel notched five kills apiece. Elena Newell tallied 11 assists.

Reed-Custer 2, Peotone 1

No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.

Peotone dropped its match 17-25, 25-18, 25-19 to lose in a third-set tiebreaker. Marissa Velasco led the Blue Devils with 12 digs and seven kills. Amanda Hasse added six kills and one block. Malya Sayre chipped in 11 digs and eight kills.

Donovan 2, St. Anne 0

Donovan picked up a 26-24, 25-23 straight-set win by a combined four points. Hannah Karr led the Wildcats with a team-high four aces. Payton Lareau totaled two kills, and four digs. Kylee Faupel notched a team-high six digs.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Hoopeston 2, Iroquois West 0

The Raiders dropped their match to Hoopeston 25-10, 25-15 in straight-sets. Shea Small led Iroquois West with four aces and two solo blocks. Crystal Diaz added six digs, which was three more than teammates Kyle Rabe and Aubrey Wagner.

BOYS SOCCER

Grant Park 4, St. Anne 1

St. Anne scored first before the Dragons scored four-straight unanswered goals to win their final regular season game of the year. Ayden Delaney led Grant Park with two scores. Sawyer Loitz added another goal while Nolan Schneider and Tyler Hudson both recorded one assist each. Luke Horn tallied four saves behind the net.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Central 2, Reed-Custer 2 (Draw)

No individual stats were available for either Central or Reed-Custer.

Coal City 6, Sandwich 0

The Coalers secured a shutout win on their senior night to finish the regular season 12-8. Craig Alstott and Luke Hawkins led Coal City with two goals each. Christian Micetich and Gavin Brewick also added a goal each. Hawkins also chipped in two assists.

Georgetown 4, Watseka 0

No individual stats were available for the Warriors.