FOOTBALL: Week 7 capsules

<strong>Bloom (2-4) at (6A-3) Kankakee (6-0)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: QB Tomele Staples, WR Pierre Allen

Preview: After a week off and a forfeit win against Rich Township last week, the Kays will be well rested, and hopefully not rusty, when they welcome the Trojans to town Friday. Staples and Allen have been the most lethal passing combination in the area, and one of the best in the state, and as long as they didn’t suddenly lose all of their chemistry during the past two weeks, the Kays don’t figure to struggle with getting their offense going. The defense only has allowed more than two touchdowns once this season, more than a month ago, and looks to keep that streak rolling.

Pick: Kankakee 35, Bloom 13

<strong>BBCHS (3-3) at Andrew (3-3)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: DL Victor Rogers, RB/LB Detric Dee

Preview: This has been one of the most fun matchups in the Southwest Suburban Conference in recent years, and with both teams sitting at 3-3 two-thirds into the season, there’s plenty on the line once again this fall. Dee ran for and caught a touchdown last week, and his offensive presence still probably is secondary to what he means to the defense, where Rogers has blossomed as an underclassman this year. The offense busted a little slump with a 40-spot at Lincoln-Way Central last week and will look to keep that momentum rolling before returning home in Week 8.

Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais 31, Andrew 27

<strong>(3A-1) Wilmington (6-0) at Lisle (4-2)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: OL/DL Dominic Dingillo, LB/FB Brendan Moran

Preview: Wildcats coach Jeff Reents fully understands how tricky this game can be, as Lisle has been known to be a place to cause Wilmington fits during the years. Pair that with such a big game last week, a 21-14 win against Reed-Custer, and the Lions could give the top-ranked team in Class 3A more fits, but this is yet another Wilmington squad that has continued to stand tall whenever it’s tested. Points might be at a premium, meaning defense will be an even bigger point of emphasis in a battle of similarly-minded squads.

Pick: Wilmington 17, Lisle 0

<strong>Peotone (4-2) at (4A-8) Coal City (4-2)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: Peotone — TE/LB Joel Lee II, RB/LB Dylan Sroka; Coal City — RB/DB Cason Headley, WR/LB Brady Best

Preview: The Blue Devils snapped a two-game skid in overtime fashion against Streator last week and now will try to build a new winning streak, a task easier said than done against a Coal City team that’s won three of its past four and is heating up offensively. Ashton Harvey’s on a tear at running back and will be Peotone’s defensive focus, but the Blue Devils also have to account for both up-and-coming playmakers for Coal City. Peotone would love to pull an upset and clinch a playoff spot Friday night, but they might have to wait another week, as the Coalers appear to be firing on all cylinders in perhaps the game of the week in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.

Pick: Coal City 24, Peotone 14

<strong>(3A-RV) Reed-Custer (5-1) at Streator (3-3)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: WR/DB Brandon Moorman, QB/DB Jake McPherson

Preview: The Comets proved they can play with anyone after going toe-to-toe with the cream of the Class 3A crop at Wilmington last week. The confidence they gained from that knowledge, paired with the fire they figure to come out with after putting their first tally in the loss column, could spell trouble for a Streator team that’s lost three in a row. McPherson got going as the game went on last week and will look to pick up where he left off, throwing all sorts of fun patterns to Moorman and a handful of others.

Pick: Reed-Custer 45, Streator 13

<strong>Manteno (1-5) at Herscher (2-4)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: Manteno — RB/LB Mason Senholtz, OL/DL Justin Wilson; Herscher — RB/DB Cody Lunsford, RB/TE/LB Tyler Dutra

Preview: The Tigers know Friday is a must-win if they want to remain in the playoff hunt, and the Panthers know they can spoil their rivals’ hopes after seeing their own dashed by Coal City last week. Both teams will come into Friday undermanned, but the players who will be on the field offer some terrific talents. Lunsford is one of the best running backs in the conference when he’s full steam ahead, and fighting for the playoff life of the Tigers in his senior year definitely is enough to put that in motion.

Pick: Herscher 31, Manteno 24

<strong>(2A-8) Central (5-1)</strong> <strong>at Iroquois West (4-2)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: Central — OL/DL Aidan Christensen, OL/LB Dallas Rodriguez; Iroquois West — OL/DL Cannon Leonard, OL/DL Clayton Leonard

Preview: The Raiders haven’t had many matchups of this magnitude with the Comets the past couple decades, but a victory on Homecoming really could open up the door for all sorts of possibilities down the stretch on the northern side of the Vermillion Valley Conference. They’ll have to win this one in the trenches, as the Leonard brothers will look to give Trystyn Schacht and the other running backs running room. Similarly, they’ll have their work cut out for them against a Central offensive line anchored by Rodriguez and Christensen. The Comets know a win would help playoff positioning, their conference title hopes and give them a rivalry win.

Pick: Central 34, Iroquois West 24

<strong>Seneca (2-4) at Momence (4-2)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: OL/TE/DE Sam Petersen, WR/DB Kam Tyler

Preview: Momence has hopes of securing a playoff spot and keeping up in the VVC North race Friday night. Petersen slid over from tight end to the offensive line as the team’s depth has been tested as of late, a seemingly natural fit for the son of assistant coach and two-time Super Bowl winning offensive lineman Ted Petersen. If the line can give time for Kud’de Bertram, fresh off a six-touchdown performance at Iroquois West, to make plays with his legs and find receivers such as Tyler downfield, there could be plenty of jubilation in Momence on Friday.

Pick: Momence 42, Seneca 20

<strong>Milford-Cissna Park (3-3) at Blue Ridge (1-5)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: RB/DB Angel Salinas, OL/DL Ryan King

Preview: Don’t look now, but after some early struggles, the Bearcats are back at .500 with a prime chance to get back above that mark by the end of the night Friday. The offense is coming to life in a major way, scoring 98 points the past two weeks. Salinas is one of the best running backs in school history and has found plenty of space catching the ball as well. There’s more competition than ever in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association, but the Bearcats are showing they’re still one of the teams to fear most as of late again.

Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 52, Blue Ridge 20