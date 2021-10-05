VOLLEYBALL: Bradley-Bourbonnais bounces back to down Manteno

BRADLEY — The Bradley-Bourbonnais volleyball team that took the court against Manteno on Monday night wanted to do something not just for the 15 members of the roster but for the school itself — defeat the Panthers for the first time since 2017.

With the backing of extra student support on Best Buddies Night, the Boilermakers did just that, rallying from a first-set defeat to top the Panthers 22-25, 25-18, 25-13.

“We check our schedule every year and always know who our biggest rivals are and who our best matchups are,” Boilermakers senior Ella DeYoung said. “We come in with a game plan, work hard as a family and love each other, and this one was huge for us.”

With their friends from Best Buddies — a special education program that links developmentally disabled students with their peers — on hand to join the Red Surge, Manteno brought its youthful squad into Turner Gymnasium at its rowdiest. But, with the backing of a purple pride of Panthers in the visiting stands, it was the visiting side that prevailed in a see-saw first set that didn’t see either team lead by more than the three points in the 25-22 set.

“We all thought that first game was probably the best game we played all season,” Panthers coach Jocelyn Ferris said. “We had a lot of energy, and even when they ran four points [attack] on us, we stayed positive and confident, never got timid.

“We stayed pushing hard the whole time, stayed aggressive, played solid defense that got a lot of blocks and block touches, served aggressively, and everything just clicked for us.”

But the Boilers emerged as the second set started with a new dimension of swagger and confidence behind them, and the results showed. DeYoung found several teammates from her setter position, whether it was Gabby Bradley and Finley Westover on the outside or Maddy Heil and Maya Proctor in the middle, as those four points all began to get in sync during the second two sets.

“I think emotions are always high when it comes to Bishop Mac, Kankakee, Manteno, Kankakee County; we don’t always use our head as much of our heart, we just say we’re gonna win this and do some sporadic things,” Boilers coach Leigh Reiniche said. “Our passing wasn’t as good as we thought it should be in the first set. In sets two and three, our passes were there, we were serving to some spots and moving the ball pin-to-pin, establishing our middle.

“That’s our offensive game: trying to get one person hot; just kidding, now we’ll move to this person, and just spread the wealth throughout.”

DeYoung said the team’s chemistry, which began to form long before they took the court as high-schoolers, is what helps get the team going.

“I love the chemistry, and that’s why I play,” DeYoung said. “I’ve played with many of these girls for many years, Gabby since fifth grade.

“She’s my best friend, so we’re connected well on the court, and I can read her mind just like I can read Finley’s, and I just love playing with them.”

The Boilers were able to run away in the third set, but the second set didn’t come with as much ease. After building a lead as large as nine points, the Boilers saw that lead cut down to as little as four as the Panthers scraped their way back into it.

“B-B obviously took a strong lead right away, and I think we got timid,” Ferris said. “We took a second to regroup and rethink, find our confidence and voice again, but it was a little too late.”

The win helped the Boilers, winners of three of their past four, to 12-7 on the year. Part of the recent run was a sweep at Lincoln-Way East last week, an effort DeYoung said the team is hoping to keep riding.

“I think in the past couple weeks, we’ve worked super hard, and I think [the Lincoln-Way East] win has motivated us,” DeYoung said. “That win has us on a high, and we have two more [matches] this week, so we’re just trying to come out on top.”

The Panthers fell to 11-8 on the season, one in which they’ve looked to replace all six starters from last spring’s team. Ferris said she thinks her team has progressed with the season.

“I knew we’d have a little more to do with the speed of the game and always meshing those first few weeks of girls playing together that haven’t played together before, the new juniors and seniors,” Ferris said. “The girls have been getting along great and are a very coachable and motivated group.

“They want to do what is needed and want to be successful, which it’s really great when you have a group like that.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Both teams are back in action tonight with conference road meetings. The Boilers will visit Stagg in a Southwest Suburban Conference Red Division matchup at 6 p.m., and the Panthers visit Coal City in Illinois Central Eight action at 7 p.m.