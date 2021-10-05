ROUNDUP: Grant Park boys soccer clinches RVC crown

BOYS SOCCER

Grant Park 7, Illinois Lutheran 0

The Dragons clinched the River Valley Conference title with a shutout win against Illinois Lutheran. Rylan Heldt, Sawyer Loitz and Ayden Delaney tallied two scores each to lead Grant Park. Emilio Sandoval chipped in a goal. Luke Horn recorded two saves to notch a clean sheet in the net. Grant Park improved to 21-2 overall.

Coal City 2, Streator 0

The Coalers finished their conference season with a second-place finish in the Illinois Central Eight Conference to Lisle, thanks to a shutout win against Streator. Craig Alstott led Coal City with one goal, and Colin Hart totaled 12 saves to record the shutout in the net. Luke Hawkins added a goal off a penalty kick.

Herscher 7, Reed-Custer 0

A pair of Herscher players notched multi-goal games to help the Tigers secure a shutout win against the Comets. Jaden Jaime and James Holohan totaled two scores each to lead the way. Keegan Elliot, Kaden Parmley and Trey Schwarzkopf added one goal each. Goalkeeper Tucker White notched one save.

Reed-Custer’s goalkeeper Sam Dennis totaled 15 saves in the net.

Riverside-Brookfield 8, Bishop McNamara 1

The Irish’s only goal came from Carter Levesque. Sean Storer tallied six saves as the team’s goalkeeper.

High school VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McNamara 2, Elmwood Park 0

The Irish improved to 10-5 overall with a 25-20, 25-13 win against the Tigers. Jacqueline Allaway led McNamara with eight kills, six digs and three aces. Anna Darr chipped in five kills and four blocks. Ashlyn Mitchell added a team-high 10 digs.

Milford 2, Danville Schlarman 0

The Bearcats improved to 17-3 overall on the season with a 25-9, 25-1, straight-set win on Tuesday evening. Brynlee Wright led Milford with 18 points, including five aces. Caley Mowrey totaled seven kills and two aces. Jahni Lavicka recorded 14 assists and three aces.

Cissna Park 2, Oakwood 0

The Timberwolves improved to 16-8-1 on the season with a 25-16, 25-18 win against Oakwood. Ava Seggebruch led Cissna Park with a team-high six aces. Emma Morrical notched nine kills, and Mikayla Knake totaled 17 assists. Riley Maul added seven digs.

Manteno 2, Coal City 1

The Panthers won by two points in a third-set tiebreaker to best Coal City 25-19, 20-25, 25-23. Tess Bottoms led Manteno with 16 digs, nine kills and three aces. Reese Eldridge totaled 15 setting assists, 11 digs and three aces. Drew Hosselton added nine kills.

Coal City drops to 14-11 overall this season with the straight-set loss to Manteno. Macaya Gardner led the Coalers with 12 setting assists, four digs, one kill and an ace. Mia Rodriguez recorded six kills and two blocks. Courtney Meyer chipped in five kills, one dig and a block.

Westville 2, Watseka 0

The Warriors fell in straight sets, losing 14-25, 15-25. Claire Curry served up two aces to lead Watseka. Sydney McTaggart recorded 16 digs, which was six more than teammate Josey Ester. Elena Newell tallied seven assists, and Kourtney Kincade chipped in a block.

Herscher 2, Peotone 0

The Tigers won by a combined eight points in their 25-20, 25-22 straight-set win against the Blue Devils. Emery Robinson led Herscher with 11 digs and two aces. Allison Huizenga totaled four kills and three aces. Lacey Girgas notched three kills, two aces and a block.

Peotone was led by Malya Sayre, who totaled five digs and four kills. Emma Coffey secured six digs and two aces, and Brooke Gwiazda chipped in three more kills.

Wilmington 2, Streator 0

The Wildcats walked away with a 25-11, 25-25 win against Streator to improve to 8-2 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play. Kate McCann led Wilmington with four kills and a dig. Bella Reyes added five digs, four kills and two aces. Jessica Castle notched a team-high five kills.

Momence 2, Dwight 0

Momence won by a combined six points to best Dwight 27-25, 25-21.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Paiton Lareau led the Trojans with 10 digs, three aces and a kill. Kenzie Faupel chipped in 10 digs and an ace. Hannah Karr totaled five digs and one kill.

GIRLS TENNIS

Ottawa 4, Coal City 1

Abby Stiles led Coal City with a 1-6, 6-4, 10-6 third-set tiebreaker win in No. 2 singles action to notch the Coalers’ only point against Ottawa.

High school BASEBALL

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Putnam County 1

The Panthers finished the fall season 1-2-1 with a one-run victory against Putnam County. Blake Huston went 1 for 1 with a double for two RBIs to lead G-SW. He also picked up the win on the bump, allowing zero earned runs with 13 strikeouts during six innings of action. Ethan Maxard went 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored.