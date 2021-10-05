ROUNDUP: Beecher volleyball bests Peotone; Watseka gets past St. Anne

High school VOLLEYBALL

Beecher 2, Peotone 0

Beecher improved to 16-2 with a 25-22, 25-12, straight-set win against Peotone. Rhiannon Saller led the Bobcats with five kills, three digs, two blocks and two assists. Talia Messana notched 13 assists, six digs, one block and an ace. Cheyanna Stluka totaled eight digs and five kills.

Peotone fell to 16-9 on the season. Malya Sayre led the Blue Devils with three digs and three kills. Brooke Veldhuizen added four kills and one block. Emma Coffey recorded seven points, three digs and two aces.

Watseka 2, St. Anne 0

The Warriors improved to 18-7 on the season with a 25-11, 25-12 straight-set win against the Cardinals. Sydney McTaggart led Watseka with seven digs and three aces. Ella Smith and Hayley Peck smacked four kills each. Meredith Drake chipped in eight assists.

No individual stats were available for St. Anne.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Herscher 0

Herscher suffered a 17-25, 23-25 straight-set loss to P-B-L. Gracyn Cordes totaled six assists to lead the Tigers. Allison Huizenga added a team-high four kills, and Lacy Grigas notched two kills and two blocks. Izzie Mendell chipped in five assists, three kills and three aces.

Woodland 2, G-SW 0

The Panthers dropped to 11-12 on the season with a 22-25, 18-25 loss to Woodland. Colby Grieff totaled eight kills and six digs to lead G-SW. Claire Hennessy recorded 10 digs and four kills. Addison Fair smacked four kills to go along with six digs.

BOYS SOCCER

Reed-Custer 6, Plano 5

Danny Kuban led the Comets with a team-high four scores. Jareck Hirsh and Braxton Brassard added one goal each. Brassard also chipped in a team-high three assists, and goalkeeper Sam Dennis totaled 10 saves in the net.

Iroquois West 6, Watseka 2

No individual stats were available for the Raiders.

Fernando Orellana and Owen Avelar led Watseka with one goal each. Angel Brittenham chipped in one assist.

Momence 6, Manteno 0

No individual stats were available for either Momence or Manteno.

GIRLS GOLF

IHSA Class 1A Sectional at Aurora Phillips Park Golf Course

Dwight’s Kendahl Weller shot a 96 to fall short of qualifying for state at the IHSA Class 1A Sectional at Aurora Phillips Park Golf Course.

Watseka’s Layla Holohan shot a 105 to lead the Warriors at sectionals.

Adelynn Scharp led the Raiders with a 94 to finish tied for the 45th best overall card.