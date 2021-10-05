BOYS GOLF: Beecher advances to state with sectional win, Grant Park's Boecker advances as individual

CRETE — Getting a chance to compete on your home golf course for the postseason is always a nice advantage to have, especially when the weather conditions aren’t ideal.

On Monday, when it came to Beecher getting its shot to host this year’s IHSA Class 1A Sectional at Balmoral Woods Golf Club, where three area teams clashed, it was the Bobcats who were able to use their expertise of playing on their home course to record the boys program’s best-ever sectional team score (323), despite playing in slick conditions during the contest.

Beecher’s 323 between its Top 4 golfers was 35 strokes above par, which was good enough to secure a first-place team finish and qualify for state alongside second-place finisher Monticello (333) and third-place finisher Bloomington Central Catholic (337), leaving all three schools to further their postseason dreams by competing in the state championship at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington on Friday and Saturday.

“We definitely had a home-course advantage today,” Bobcats head coach David Serafin said. “I think that made a big difference for us, and so had we been at some other course today that we weren’t familiar with, then I think it could have impacted us in a different way. ... I don’t think the weather changed us as it maybe did some other teams who were not as familiar with the course.”

As it has been for most of the Bobcats’ season, it was the stellar play of the underclassmen that swayed them to becoming the 2021 sectional champions. Beecher sophomore Jack Hayhurst notched a 79 to tie with St. Thomas More’s Wilson Kirby to take ninth individually and help lead the Bobcats to the sectional crown. Hayhurst was followed closely by teammates Jackson Reece (freshman) and Vincent Messana (junior), who shot 80s, and sophomore Andrew Hering, who added a card of 84.

“The weather really changed the golf course around, and so a lot of players who aren’t familiar with the course struggled with how to manage it,” Serafin said. “I thought our guys managed it extremely well. This was the best team score we’ve ever had out here at Balmoral Woods since I’ve been coaching.”

Hayhurst said he felt more comfortable competing in a high-pressure situation filled with tough conditions, given his history with the course.

“I felt pretty good coming into my home course,” Hayhurst said. “I knew the conditions would be easier on the greens due to the softness. ... Putting was a bit of a challenge today, but I got through it.

Hayhurt also noted his strong card of 79 was in large part because of his crisp short-game.

“On the front nine, I was burying every single put,” Hayhurst said. “It helped so much, and I just hung in there in the end.”

Alongside Beecher qualifying for state as a team, there was an additional area golfer who qualified for state as an individual.

Despite coming in 12th overall as a team, Grant Park got an individual bid to state when sophomore Trey Boecker turned in a card of 75. Boecker’s performance finished just one stroke more than Connor Engel, of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, who finished with the best overall score for the 12-team tournament.

“Honestly, I just knew getting somewhere in the 70s would help me pull through and qualify for state,” Boecker said. “So, that was my goal, and it feels good to qualify for state for the first time after having missed out on the chance last season due to COVID-19.”

The Dragons got a 102 from senior Keaton Lacer, a 105 from sophomore Evan Suprenant and a 107 from junior Jasper Cansler, joining Boecker’s 75 to form a team score of 389.

“We didn’t play our best, and our score indicated that,” Dragons head coach Andy Dillman said. “We came into the sectional knowing that our chances to get the team to state were going to be slim. So, we just wanted to go out here and have some fun, and the weather kind of put a damper on that a bit.”

Peotone also joined Beecher and Grant Park as the only other local team to compete in the tournament. However, the Blue Devils weren’t as fortunate as their counterparts. Peotone shot a team score of 378 to secure an 11th-place finish, which wasn’t good enough to further its postseason hopes, either as a team or as individuals despite having all four of its top golfers finishing 100 or below.

Freshman Joe Hasse led the Blue Devils with an 89, followed by teammates Connor Janik (92), Miles Heflin (97) and Michael O’Connor (100).

“Obviously, we can always play better, but I think the weather conditions starting out today with wet grounds changed everyone’s attitude on how they were going to play,” Blue Devils head coach Bill Sander said. “So, I don’t know if that’s an excuse, but they did what they could.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Aside from Beecher advancing as a team, Grant Park’s Trey Boecker advanced to state after shooting a 75. The Top 3 teams and Top 10 individuals not from the advancing teams all moved on. The IHSA Class 1A State Championship will take place Friday and Saturday at a time to be announced at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. Tee times will be released later this week on IHSA.org.