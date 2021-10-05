2-Minute Drill: Small-town feel

Since the spring football season, the necessity for me to be back at the office as early as possible as the sports editor facing a stringent Friday night deadline largely has forced me to keep my personal coverage limited to here in town, with our other reporters covering the lengthier trips to the surrounding areas.

But after Bishop McNamara’s home game was canceled and Kankakee (which also eventually was canceled) and Bradley-Bourbonnais were on the road, that left some last-minute scrambling that allowed me, as well as my Game Night broadcast partner Bill Hazen, to venture out to Wilmington for last weekend’s matchup of then-unbeaten Reed-Custer and the Wildcats.

It didn’t take me long to realize what I had been missing for the past dozen Friday nights.

The best part of the high school football atmosphere is the collision of neighboring communities. Lifelong friends, and sometimes even familial bloodlines, become bitter enemies for three hours on the field. The distinct split of Comet black and gold and Wildcat purple was reminiscent of political parties split amongst the aisle during the president’s annual State of the Union Address, sides rising to their feet and falling to their seats during the night.

Trust me: The experiences in town always are great. I was raised on them. But there’s just something about two small towns, separated by nothing more than a few miles of farmland and prairie grass, getting together on the gridiron.

I know that sounds like cliched conjecture, but there’s a reason it’s always the small-town glories we see portrayed in movies and TV when it comes to high school football. There’s just something about it.

The 21-14 result on the field in what was a game just as made-for-movies as the ambiance wasn’t too bad either.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s football scores from Week 6:

Bradley-Bourbonnais 40, Lincoln-Way Central 21

Wilmington 21, Reed-Custer 14

Coal City 42, Manteno 14

Peotone 26, Streator 20 (OT)

Lisle 7, Herscher 0

Momence 46, Iroquois West 20

Central 40, Dwight 6

Milford-Cissna Park 50, Peoria Heights 14

Bishop McNamara defeated Aurora Central Catholic via forfeit

Kankakee defeated Rich Township via forfeit

<strong>Big one for the Boilermakers</strong>

As Bradley-Bourbonnais began its climb back into postseason contention with the first of two road games, the offense found an early rhythm and held it all night, as the team scored 40 points in a Southwest Suburban Conference Red Division game for the third time in their past five divisional games in Friday’s 40-21 win at Lincoln-Way Central.

The Boilers got a balanced outpouring offense, including the defense chipping in with a Grayson Dexter pick-six. With Stagg, Bradley-Bourbonnais’ opponent in two weeks, upsetting powerhouse Lincoln-Way East, whom the Boilers face the final game of the season, last weekend, the Boilers know that this week’s matchup at Andrew has even more importance behind it.

<strong>Looking at the numbers</strong>

As we now sit two-thirds of the way through the season, Central joined Kankakee, Reed-Custer and Wilmington with the five wins necessary for playoff qualification, and Iroquois West, Momence, Coal City and Peotone are each one win away.

As the IHSA continues to update its playoff outlook, it looks as if there are a few potential class changes aside from the initial ones at the onset of the season with private and nonboundaried schools that could loom large locally.

Wilmington, which sits at 6-0 and has been ranked atop Class 3A all season, looks as though it could end up sliding down to Class 2A. As if that isn’t intriguing enough, as a fellow prep sports reporter in the state mentioned to me the other night, the Wildcats very likely could face a 5-4, or even 4-5, Bishop McNamara team in the first round.

Another state favorite that is undefeated, Kankakee, likely envisioned a potential state semifinal with East St. Louis when the Flyers petitioned up from Class 5A earlier this season. But, similar to the Wildcats, the Kays look as though they could slide down a class, into a 5A that might be the most wide open in the state after East St. Louis moved up.

In the IHSA, the football playoffs are decided by taking the top 256 teams in the state, divided into eight classes. The 32 largest make up Class 8A, with the next 32 largest making up Class 7A and so on. Five wins is what a school needs to qualify for the playoffs, but in years with more than 256 five-win schools (as is often the case), playoff points or opponent’s victories are used as a tiebreaker.

Because of a larger number of forfeited games this year, which has led in some cases to two teams passing on forfeit wins to play a game that creates another loss in terms of statewide math, five wins is practically a guarantee this year, and there will be some four-win teams in the field.

Which four-win teams make it, and what classes all these schools end up in, all will unfold during the next three weeks. With all the variables and elements at play, one could argue this is about to be the most intriguing stretch run of regular season IHSA football in decades.