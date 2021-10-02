VOLLEYBALL: Beecher fights off early Grace Christian run to stay unbeaten in RVC

BEECHER — For the first scene of the first set of Thursday evening’s River Valley Conference volleyball contest between Grace Christian and host Beecher, it was the Crusaders who were looking like the unbeaten RVC team on its home court against the conference’s newest member, and not the Bobcats.

The Crusaders built an early lead that stood as large and as late as 11-7 before Bobcats coach Emily Hoekstra called a timeout and talked things over with her team, a squad that came out with a 10-0 run on their way to a 2-0 sweep (25-17, 25-11) over Grace Christian.

“I just told them we needed to communicate and have energy,” Hoekstra said. “Then they went out there and stepped their game up.”

Bobcats senior setter Talia Messana said that in addition to the increased energy, the run they got on the service line from Julia Jennings helped the spurt that turned into a sweep.

“We just talked about how we weren’t talking on the court, and needed to bring out the energy and get out on the serving line,” Messana said. “Julia went out and served five in a row and they got us going.”

Messana racked up three aces of her own at the service line, as did Cheyanna Stluka, as the Bobcats totaled eight aces on the evening, something Hoekstra has come to expect from her talented bunch.

“We do well from the serving line, so that’s a big thing that we focus on,” Hoekstra said. “The girls are really good at placing the ball so that helps us there, making their girls work for it and make them move.”

Crusaders coach Hollie Erickson said that once her girls, comprised of more freshmen and sophomores (11) than juniors and seniors (six), pick up the mental game along with the physical game in the serve receive area, they’ll see improvements, especially as the Crusaders found a knack for earning points after several long volleys.

“It’s a mental thing for a lot of my girls,” Erickson said. “We have a lot of emotion, so trying to get them to discipline themselves physically and also mentally is our main focus right now.”

The loss was the fifth in a row for the Crusaders, a streak that has followed a three-game winning streak as the team now sits at 4-5 in their first full season in the River Valley Conference.

“We started off very strong and hit a plateau here, not sure if its just emotions or what,” Erickson said. “It’s fun competing against other schools other than just the other small, Christian schools.

“I think it’s good exposure for them to see life outside of that Christian [school] bubble and being able to compete with some of these other schools is encouraging as well.”

For the Bobcats, this season began with high expectations, with several girls returning for second, third and even fourth varsity seasons after earning an RVC title last spring. They also know that with those self-expectations, and the growing record to back it up, that every school is gonna give their best effort when they play Beecher.

“We just know we have to come prepared for everything, we don’t know what [other teams]gonna bring this season,” Messana said. “We want to keep our title so we just have a little pep talk every night about what we want to do.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Messana totaled 15 assists, two blocks and a dig with her three aces. Stluka’s three aces were complimented by 10 digs, a kill and a block. Lily Avelar also had 10 digs to go with a team-high six kills, two blocks and an ace.

No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Bobcats are back in action Monday against Peotone at 7 p.m. The Crusaders visit Kankakee at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.