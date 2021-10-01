ROUNDUP: Kankakee girls swimming tops Eisenhower; BBCHS volleyball wins at Lincoln-Way East

GIRLS SWIMMING

Kankakee 86, Eisenhower 82

Despite letting Eisenhower’s depth record 13 finishes between third and second place, Kankakee walked away with a four-point victory in its second dual meet of the season thanks to being able to win 8-of-11 events overall.

“Compared to how we opened up against Bradley-Bourbonnais in our first dual meet, we were a completely different team tonight,” said Kays head coach Scott Teeters.

Through eight events, Kankakee saw themselves trailing Eisenhower. However, that all changed once the Kays dominated the final three events by taking wins in each of the 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard breaststroke and 400-yard freestyle relay.

“We almost lost because we didn’t have depth,” Teeters said. “We were down after the 200-yard freestyle relay, but what put us over is that we went 1 and 2 in the backstroke and 1 and 3 in the breaststroke and then we won the 400-yard freestyle relay.”

Summer Olshefski took first in the 100-yard backstroke, followed by teammates Sydney Felena in the 100-yard backstroke and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Nora Juranich, Isabella Kirkpatrick, Lucy Guinond and Olshefski who managed to close things out for the Kays in the final event.

“What impressed me most about tonight is just how intense my girls are for having a lot of first-time swimmers,” Teeters said. “...They don’t have any preconceived opinions about the sport and so they just come to practice and get better every single day.”

Kankakee has a total of 15 freshmen, five sophomores and six juniors on its roster, most of which don’t have a ton of swimming experience. Nonetheless, on top of winning the final three events, the Kays also secured five more first-place finishes.

Juranich secured first overall in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly to lead Kankakee. Kirkpatrick added a victory in the 500-yard freestyle and Olshefski won the 200-yard individual medley. The Kays also chipped in a win in the 200-yard medley relay race.

“One thing you can’t teach is that certain edge or competitiveness and we have a whole bunch of kids who are new to the sport and they have that,” Teeters said.

Lincoln-Way West 108, Bradley-Bourbonnais 74

The Boilermakers couldn’t quite top Lincoln-Way West, but they still managed to secure five event victories.

“Lincoln-Way West is always strong, but compared to year’s previous we were able to hang with them pretty close point-wise...so that was pretty exciting,” said Boilermakers head coach Jenna Dudek.

Undoubtedly the best performances by Bradley-Bourbonnais came in the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relay races. Samantha Tomic, Maddy Miller, Abigail, Betterton and Tomic Avary won the 200-yard relay with a time of 1:49.65 while Mia Mulder, Betterton, Avary and Tomic won the 400-yard relay with a time of four minutes and one second.

“What impressed me most is how our relays came together, especially in the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays,” Dudek said.

On top of securing two relay wins, the Boilermakers also notched victories in the 200-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly events. Mulder led Bradley-Bourbonnais with wins in the 200 and 500-yard freestyle events while Avary won the 100-yard butterfly.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Bradley-Bourbonnais 2, Lincoln-Way East 0

The Boilermakers notched a 25-21, 25-20, straight-set victory over its SouthWest Suburban Conference foe. Finley Westover recorded a team-high 10 kills. Emmie Longtin added five kills and Ellie Haggard chipped in three kills.

Coal City 2, Wilmington 1

The Coalers bested the Illinois Central Eight Conference leaders in a three-set thriller, 19-25, 25-21, 25-22. Macaya Garner led Coal City with 13 setting assists, six digs, two kills and an ace. Addyson Waliczek totaled 13 setting assists, four digs, four kills and an ace. Mia Rodriguez notched nine kills and four digs.

Bella Reyes led Wilmington with 13 digs and seven kills. Anna Liaromatis notched 12 digs, five kills and an ace. Leah Talley chipped in 10 digs and two aces.

Watseka 2, Bismarck-Henning 1

Watseka snagged a 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, third-set tiebreaker win over Bismarck-Henning. Becca Benoit led the Warriors with three aces and a block. Sydney McTaggart totaled a team-high 20 digs and Raegan Kochel tallied seven kills. Elena Newell chipped in 14 assists, which was seven more than teammate Meredith Drake.

Grant Park 2, St. Anne 0

The Dragons notched a 25-18, 25-23 straight-set victory over the Cardinals. Brooke Veldhuizen led Grant Park with seven kills and four aces. Lindsay Madril totaled eight assists and Shelby McKinstry recorded six digs.

No individual stats were available for St. Anne.

Manteno 2, Reed-Custer 0

The Panthers swept the Comets in straight-sets, taking it 25-21, 25-9. No individual stats were available for either Manteno or Reed-Custer.

Cissna Park 2, Hoopeston 1

The Timberwolves took the final set by 10 points to notch a 25-12, 24-26, 25-15 victory over Hoopeston. Emma Morrical led Cissna Park with 13 kills. Mikayla Knake tallied 26 assists and Morgan Sinn added a team-high 10 digs.

Peotone 2, Streator 0

Peotone improved to 16-8 with a 25-20, 26-24 straight-set win over Streator. Amanda Hasse led the Blue Devils with three kills and an ace. Mayla Sayre smacked six kills and Brooke Gwiazda added four kills and two blocks. Emma Coffey led the team in aces with three.

Central 2, Gardner South-Wilmington 1

The Comets edged the Panthers 14-25, 25-18, 25-14 to win in a third-set tiebreaker. Rachel Thompson led Central with 17 kills and one block. Emma McGill added two blocks and two aces. Alana Gray chipped in 15 digs.

Colby Grieff led the Panthers with nine kills, five digs, two aces and a block. Addison Fair recorded 10 digs and four kills.

Armstrong 2, Iroquois West 0

The Raiders fell 25-6, 25-16 to lose in back-to-back sets. Kyli Rabe led Iroquois West with six digs, which was one more dig than teammate Crystal Diaz. Shea Small added two aces.

Herscher 2, Lisle 1

The Tigers won 25-19, 22-25, 25-19 in a third-set thriller. Emery Robinson totaled 21 digs and Ally Meyer recorded 12 assists and four aces. Emma Mendell smacked 14 kills.

GIRLS GOLF

IHSA Class 2A Joliet Township Regional

Lincoln-Way East’s 316 team score was good enough to secure first in the regional hosted by Joliet Township. Bradley-Bourbonnais finished sixth with a team score of 367, which will not allow them to advance as a team. However, Danica Voss led the Boilermakers with a 86 to help herself advance to sectionals next Monday as an individual.

IHSA Class 1A Seneca Regional

Pontiac’s 362 was good enough to take first and win the regional. Iroquois West finished fourth with 432, followed by Watseka in fifth with 446. Dwight finished seventh overall with a team score of 467. Wilmington, Tri-Point and Reed-Custer also participated, but they did not have enough golfers to qualify in team scoring.

Iroquois West secured three individuals — Adelynn Scharp (93), Destiny Thomas (105) and McKinley Tilstra (106) — who will qualify for sectionals next Monday at Aurora. Makayla Wilkins led the Comets with a 101 to take the sixth-best overall score and help herself advance to sectionals as an individual. Dwight’s Kendahl Weller will also advance to sectionals as an individual after she carded a 96. Watseka’s Layla Holohan shot a 105 to advance as an individual as well.

BOYS GOLF

IHSA Class 2A Lemont Regional

Coal City finished seven out of nine teams with a team score of 358. Manteno took eighth with a team score of 371. Neither team qualified for sectionals as Lemont walked away with the first-place finish.

The Coalers were led by Dylan Brown who shot a career-best score of 81 to qualify for sectionals on Monday at the Sanctuary Golf Course as an individual. His teammate, Ryland Megyeri also shot a career-best 84 to qualify for sectionals as an individual.

GIRLS TENNIS

Romeoville Invite

Plainfield North finished first out of eight teams with 11 points. Coal City tied with Morris for third with five points. Abby Stiles and Ana Flores took second overall in No. 1 doubles action while Trinidy Barrus finished third in singles play. Molly Stile added a fourth-place finish in No. 1 singles action.

Coal City 5, St. Bede Academy 0

Coal City swept both singles and double play with a total of five victories. Molly Stiles and Abby Stiles both recorded straight-set victories in singles play to lead the Coalers. Trinidy Barrus and Ana Flores won their doubles match 6-3, 6-2 and the pairing of Kylie Jackson and Abby Michaels won their doubles match 6-0, 6-1. Rachel Hall and Erica Esparza also added a victory in their respective doubles match.

BASEBALL

Putnam County 9, Gardner South-Wilmington 5

The Panthers weren’t able to recover from a five-run third inning by Putnam County. Blake Huston went 1-for-3 with a double and a team-high two RBIs to lead Gardner South-Wilmington. Cale Halpin went a perfect 1-for-1 with double and an RBI. Garret Grant chipped in a single.

BOYS SOCCER

Beecher 7, Grace Christian 0

Beecher improved to 16-6 on the season with a shutout win. Logan Wilkins led the Bobcats with a hat-trick. Nate Diachenko added two scores while Austin Marcier totaled a goal and one assist. Russel Ward chipped in a goal and goalkeeper Cam Paulmeier tallied one save behind the net.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Iroquois West 9, Watseka 0

The Raiders erupted for nine scores and totaled three separate individuals who notched two goals apiece. Cristian Munoz, Jimmy Andrade and Angel Andrade all led Iroquois West with two scores each. Mario Andrade and Angel Melgoza added a goal each. Tony Espinosa notched a clean sheet behind the net with six saves.

No individual stats were available for Watseka.

Coal City 4, Reed-Custer 1

Coal City improved to 10-8 on the season with a three-goal victory over the Comets. Alex Baudino led the Coalers with two scores. Christian Mecetich and Owen Christopher chipped in one goal each. Colin Hart recorded three saves behind the net.

No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.

Peotone 7, Herscher 6 (penalty kicks)

The Blue Devils stormed back from a 4-1 deficit at halftime to force a 4-4 tie by the end of regulation. After eight shooters, Peotone walked away from penalty kicks with a 7-6 victory over the Tigers. Niko Balaskas led the Blue Devils with a goal and two assists. Kyle Coners, Will Graffeo and Yosef Abdeh scored one goal each.

Trey Schwarzkopf led the Tigers with two goals and two assists. Jaden Jamie added two assists and a score. Brandon Hoffman notched a goal and goalkeeper Tucker White tallied eight saves behind the net.

Lisle 3, Manteno 2

Without its top-two leading scorers the Panthers fought valiantly despite coming up one goal short to Lisle. Ryan Kramer and Joe Mallaney both led Manteno with one goal each.