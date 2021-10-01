FOOTBALL: Wilmington throws final punch in slugfest with Reed-Custer

WILMINGTON — The football game between Reed-Custer and host Wilmington Friday night was exactly the heavyweight matchup many expected, with both teams slugging haymakers and upper cuts for 48 minutes under the lights of Jeff Reents Stadium in Wilmington Friday night.

And, as tends to usually be the case in Wilmington, it was the Wildcats who stood tall by the time the final bell rang, winning the battle of unbeatens by a 21-14 score to improve to 6-0 on the season and 4-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Reed-Custer was dealt its first loss of the season, falling to 5-1 (3-1).

“It was back-and-forth and a great match, we just came up with the right play at the right time,” Wilmington coach Jeff Reents said. “[The Comets] are a great team with a ton of weapons and they’re tough to defend.

“They got us on a couple drives, but it was a little bend, not break.”

The Wildcats opened the game at the Comets’ 35-yard line after running back Jacob Friddle fielded a short opening kickoff for a great gain. Wilmington methodically milked five minutes off the clock before opening up the scoring with a 37-yard boot from Allan Richards to make it 3-0 Wildcats.

It appeared early on as if Wilmington was going to cease total control when Kaleb Patterson jumped a route and picked off Comets quarterback Jake McPherson on the ensuing drive.

After the Wildcats took over at midfield, a 21-yard Colin James touchdown gave Wilmington a 10-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, giving the Comets a deficit through the end of the first quarter for the first time all season.

A quick three-and-out gave the Wildcats the ball right back, but the Reed-Custer defense stood tall and forced a Wilmington punt to follow, and then the Comets finally answered the call and found the momentum they needed when Elliot Cassem cashed in from 22 yards out for a rushing touchdown that cut the Comets’ deficit to 10-7 before Richards hit a 31-yard field goal to end the first half with a 13-7 Wilmington lead.

“We had to take on the haymaker [Wilmington] threw first, and I don’t feel we could have played worse in the first half,” Comets head coach Gavin Johnston said. “But I told the kids, ‘we’re down 13-7, lets go down, score, kick the extra point and take the lead.’”

That’s exactly what the Comets did, as they converted a 3rd-and-6 from the Wilmington 18-yard line when McPherson found an open Dylan Garrelts, who spun away from a defender and went into the endzone unscathed, with Brandon Moorman’s extra point giving the Comets a 14-13 lead four minutes into the third.

And although they faced a one-point deficit by the time they took over for the first time in the second half, Friddle, one of the Wildcats’ unquestioned leaders, said the team was confident that they were going to strike right back with the high level of execution their double wing offense was displaying.

“I felt really confident with the way our offense was playing,” Friddle said. “I don’t think anyone was stopping us tonight.”

After the teams traded empty possessions, it was Friddle who capped off a 12-play, 77-yard drive that chewed up just over six minutes of clock and made it a 21-13 game with 7:55 to play.

Whether it was Friddle, Colin James or Karsen Hansen, all of the Wilmington running backs seemed to make the plays needed when they had their number called.

“We changed things up a bit here and there [offensively], but [offensive coordinator] Barry Southall did a great job calling the game, the line made adjustments as time went on and in the second half the bottom line is the kids were coming off the ball well,” Reents said. “I think those two, three and four-yard gains became six and seven yards as the night went on.”

The Comets appeared poised to tie the game back up on the ensuing drive, initially making their way down field with relative ease, thanks to a mix of runs and passes from McPherson.

But on a 4th-and-6 from the Wilmington 21-yard line with 4:33 remaining, Moorman was stopped a little over a yard short of the first down marker, allowing the Wildcats to churn out a couple of first downs and celebrate one of the more memorable Homecoming wins the school has had in recent memory.

“I felt on top of the world, really,” Friddle said. “I felt super happy, just to beat a rival we’ve played since we were little, and to go out beating them the last time is great.”

Despite coming up a touchdown shy of what would have been a monumental win for a Comets team having one of the best seasons in school history thus far, Johnston thinks his boys showed that they’re for real this fall.

“I think were a serious threat,” Johnston said. “I wouldn’t want to see them again and I don’t think they want to see us again.

“It’s fine if people don’t respect us — it feeds their fuel and our kids are hungry to go out and compete every night.”

And while the Comets proved they’re a serious threat on a major stage Friday, Reents and the Wildcats expected Friday night to be the classic that it was.

“My biggest takeaway is that we just beat a very good team,” Reents said. “Reed-Custer has put up huge points on the board and our kids did a good job defensively.

“We were able to keep everything going, then had some stops, and our kids did that by making great plays.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

James had a game-high 128 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Friddle had a game-high 23 carries for 116 yards and a score and Hansen had 36 yards on six carries.

McPherson led the Comets with 73 rushing yards on a dozen carries and went 13-for-21 passing for 141 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Cassem added 65 rushing yards and a score on 12 carries. Moorman led the team with six catches and 57 yards. Eddie Gad was second on the team with three catches for 41 yards.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Both teams are back in ICE action at 7 p.m. Friday, the Wildcats at Lisle and the Comets at Streator.