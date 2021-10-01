FOOTBALL: Kankakee, Bishop McNamara earn forfeit wins

Two of the three prep football teams in town will earn victories without touching the field Friday night, as both Bishop McNamara and Kankakee were on the receiving end of forfeit victories.

Bishop McNamara was set to host Aurora Central Catholic Friday, but the Chargers were forced to forfeit on Wednesday due to a lack of healthy varsity players.

“I’ve done this quite a while and its a first but its been a crazy two years and nothing surprises me,” Fightin’ Irish coach Rich Zinanni said, pointing to the fallout on the football field from lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have three games left and I can’t guarantee we’ll play them all.”

The Irish tried Wednesday afternoon to find a new opponent, but could not find an open team willing to play. Their crosstown rivals, Kankakee, were dealt a similar blow roughly 24 hours later when Rich Township shut down its sports amidst a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.

Kankakee athletic director Ronnie Wilcox said that with such a late turnaround in the week and being canceled on just a day before a game, even scheduling a game for Saturday would have been a tall task.

“The timing obviously determines if it’s feasible to pick up an opponent,” Wilcox said. “Originally [after the cancelation], we thought we would be stuck with no game, just because even finding an opponent by noon [Thursday] would have given three hours to get film in time for two days of practice.

“That in itself makes finding an opponent really hard.”

Both schools confirmed that there were discussions between the two All-City schools on a last-minute, impromptu game this weekend. But along with the logistical issues that Wilcox mentioned, which would be felt on both sides, Zinanni said the Irish had already canceled their officials and rescheduled the night to focus around the school’s $40,000 Progressive Raffle after they couldn’t find a game Wednesday.

“It is what it is; we had already canceled our officials and at this hour, it was too late to try and find new officials, and after we tried to get a game Wednesday and some schools said no, our administration shuffled some things around to focus on our big raffle,” Zinanni said. “There are a lot of things people don’t realize that go into it and it is what it is.”

Wilcox said he knew that the last-minute attempt was a shot in the dark, but the opportunity for such an event was worth exploring.

“It was the only option we really had in terms of knowing a school in a similar situation, so we threw a Hail Mary,” Wilcox said. “We understood that it was very short notice but the opportunity for two local rivals to get together was something we were willing to get done on a couple days’ notice, but the situation made it unfeasible.”

The Kays moved to 6-0 on the year with the forfeit victory, while McNamara’s record will be evened at 3-3. As the Irish continue their quest for five wins to qualify for the postseason, which will now require them to win two of their past three games, Zinanni said playoff possibilities held no weight in terms of the school’s decision to take the forfeit victory.

“My feeling is that if we had a game [this weekend] and if we can’t get to five wins playing nine games, we probably won’t do anything in the playoffs anyways, so it did not [play a factor],” Zinanni said. “I think the more games you play the better off you are.

“If we’d been able to pick up a game early in the week we could have played, but we didn’t know of Kankakee [being open] until after we had canceled officials and set up our event tonight.”