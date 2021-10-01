FOOTBALL: Bradley-Bourbonnais wins at Lincoln-Way Central

Bradley-Bourbonnais 40, Lincoln-Way Central 21

The Boilermakers got back to 3-3 on the year and picked up a mammoth road victory with an impressive outpouring of offense.

Caige Williams was nearly flawless, going 13-for-17 passing for 137 yards for two touchdowns and also scored a rushing touchdown. Nathan Murphy ran for 130 yards and a score. Detric Dee ran for a touchdown and caught a touchdown and Mark Robinson caught a touchdown as well.

Grayson Dexter returned an interception for a touchdown, one of three Boilermakers interceptions.

Bradley-Bourbonnais is on the road again at Andrew Friday.

Coal City 42, Manteno 14

The Coalers improved to 4-2 on the year and 3-1 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a four-score victory at Manteno Friday. Ashton Harvey ran wild for 188 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries to pace Coal City. Chase Adams added a score and 126 yards on 11 carries. Cason Headley had 56 yards and scored and Nick Seplak also scored.

Manteno dropped to 1-5 (1-3) on the season. Carter Drazy completed 17-of-29 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown and also added 12 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Jack Prindeville caught seven passes for 73 yards and a touchdown. Jari Alber had four receptions for 39 yards and Mason Senholtz caught two passes for 33 yards.

The Coalers host Peotone at 7 p.m. Friday, the same time Manteno visits Herscher.

Peotone 26, Streator 20 (OT)

It took the Blue Devils an extra frame, but they improved to 4-2 (2-2) with a narrow victory in overtime at home Friday.

The Blue Devils ran for 241 yards on the evening on 53 carries. TJ Cehnoweth threw a touchdown pass. No individual rushing stats were available.

Peotone visits Coal City at 7 p.m. Friday.

Central 40, Dwight 6

The Comets scored the first 40 points of the game and became playoff-eligible at 5-1 on the season. Luke Shoven completed 11-of-16 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns. Carson Turner caught one of those touchdowns and had a team-high 50 yards on four catches, and he also added 22 rushing yards and a touchdown on two carries.

Tristan Schmidt caught two passes for 31 yards and a score. Matthew Luhrsen had three receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown. Jayce Meier ran for 54 yards on six carries.

Dillon Sarff had nine carries for 87 yards and a touchdown for the Trojans, who fell to 0-6 on the season. Austin Burkhardt had two catches for 25 yards and ran seven times for 15 yards.

The Comets visit Iroquois West at 7 p.m. next Friday while Dwight has a bye week with a forfeit win against Watseka.

Lisle 7, Herscher 0

No individual stats were available for the Tigers, who fell to 2-4 (0-4) in heartbreaking fashion on the road. They’ll be back in action Friday with a 7 p.m. home game against Manteno.

IESA Baseball Class 2A State Finals

Bishop McNamara 6, Teutopolis 0

The Fightin’ Irish improved to 16-0 and are headed to the Class 2A semifinals after blanking Teutopolis Friday afternoon. Callaghan O’Connor struck out 11 batters over 6 1/3 no-hit innings, allowing three walks, before Jace Boudreau picked up the final two outs.

Rocco Trevino had three hits, one of them a double, and two RBIs. Karter Krutsinger also had two singles and two RBIs and also scored. Ian Irps had a hit and scored twice and Eric Rainbolt drove in a run.

The Irish face St. Joseph in the semifinals at 12 p.m. today at Eastside Centre in East Peoria. If they win, they will play for the Class 2A title at 4:30 p.m., and if they lose they will play for third at 2:30 p.m.