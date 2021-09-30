The Z-Files: The league

<strong>Editor’s Note:</strong> <em>The Z-Files is a nine-part series on Bishop McNamara football coach Rich Zinanni, who is retiring after the 47th season of his hall-of-fame coaching career this fall.</em>

By the time Bishop McNamara entered the Chicago Catholic League at the start of the 1993-94 school year, the football program already had accomplished plenty, winning four state championships in the 1980s under rising coach Rich Zinanni.

As the Fightin’ Irish looked for more stability with a conference than as an independent team, they first reached out to, and were declined by, the Metro Suburban Conference, as its members claimed Kankakee was too far from the cluster of schools the conference was comprised of in Chicago’s western suburbs.

But then the Catholic League came knocking. And after cautiously cracking the door at first, Zinanni and the Irish answered.

The school’s principal at the time, Father Donald Lewandowski, suggested to Zinanni the football program look into the prestigious league, which was looking for some midsized schools to help bridge the gap between the larger and smaller private schools it was made of.

After weighing the options and doing some research, Zinanni decided the program was ready to take a leap into the conference, which was reforming into three divisions. Despite being one of the smaller schools in the conference, the Irish were placed in the white division, the middle division, with much larger schools such as Fenwick, De La Salle and St. Laurence.

With the change to perhaps the premier conference in the state, certainly for private schools, Zinanni said the program again started to feel an upward shift like it did during their run of four titles that began just more than 10 years before.

“We talked about what a great honor it was to get into the league,” Zinanni said. “We had to step it up because we were with some pretty good competition.”

Former Fenwick athletic director and Catholic League president Mike Curtin said as the conference looked to expand its football presence, the Irish made perfect sense for both their program and coach’s reputations.

“They had enormous success in football, and when [the opportunity] surfaced, it was just like, ‘Could this really happen?’” Curtin said. “There was immediate interest, and at the time, there were a number of football coaches on the [Catholic League] athletic board who knew Rich, had a lot of respect for Rich and thought it was a good idea.”

It was actually assistants Brian Hassett and Dave Zinanni who coached the team’s first Catholic League game, a win against De La Salle, as Rich was at a wedding, but the transition to the Catholic League became rather seamless, as they won at least eight games in each of their first six seasons in the conference, including a 1998 season that saw them finish as the Class 4A runners-up.

“We were a good football team with tough kids, and we were maybe a little surprised with how well we did,” Zinanni said. “I think [the conference] thought they were letting a patsy in, and we were a pretty good football team.”

While Michigan Wolverines Thomas Guynes and Tyrone Noble got the ball rolling on the Irish sending players to major college programs, the attention the Catholic League brought, as well as its reputation, led to a boom in Division I recruits. Running back Lee Laffayette and linebacker Kurt Belisle, who’s now the team’s defensive coordinator, went to Notre Dame during that run, just two of dozens of players to play at the highest college level.

“Playing in the Catholic League highlights your program to where those are guys selling our kids, and you have [former Mt.Carmel coach and the IHSA’s second all-time winningest coach] Frank Lenti talking to Michigan, Notre Dame and Illinois about kids like Lee and Kurt,” Zinanni said. “When I promote my kids it’s one thing because they’re my own kids, but when those guys promote your kids, it means a lot and no question [joining the Catholic League] highlighted our program and our kids.”

As Zinanni continued to grow as a coach, he also grew friendships with several Catholic Leaguers, including former Providence coach Matt Senffner, whose Celtics saw their 50-game winning streak snapped at McNamara in 1997, when a stingy Irish defense shut down the Celtics for a 30-8 win in front of thousands of football fans from across the state.

“The neat thing about it is I’m really good friends with Matt Senffner and after the game when we shook hands, we were hugging, and then his wife came out, [Zinanni’s wife] Jane came out, and the four of us just stood out on the field with just total respect for one another,” Zinanni said.

Stories like that are commonplace for longtime Catholic League Rivals. Curtin, who never coached against Zinanni but grew close with him through their league business, said it’s Zinanni’s uncanny ability to genuinely listen and consider what everyone has to say that makes him so likeable and such a great friend.

“There are a lot of people who ask questions and don’t listen for answers, that’s not Zinanni,” Curtin said. “If he asks a question he listens to your answer, thinks it through and comes up with conclusion ... I’ve been fortunate to consider him a friend and fortunate that he considers me a friend,” Curtin added. “He’s more than a football coach — he’s just a truly fine guy.”

In addition to making friends, Zinanni also met milestones in the Catholic League. During that era, he became an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall-of-Famer (1995), won his 200th career game (1997), was inducted into the Chicago Catholic League Hall of Fame (1999), won his 300th career game (2011) and was inducted into the Bishop McNamara Hall of Fame (2015).

“My dad had a guy draw a picture of me holding a football in a Heisman [trophy] pose for my 100th win, and I still have that in my basement — who woulda thunk we got to 200 [wins], let alone 300?” Zinanni said. “You just keep going, and every year is different, and every year is special.”

One of the most special years came in that 2015 season, as Zinanni and the Irish got their fifth state championship.

“It was special simply because the fact that there were so many times in the 1980s [we won], then we got close several times in the 1990s, so to get back and win it again, it started the feeling all over again about what a great accomplishment it was and how working hard does pay off,” Zinanni said. “And for the kids to be champs, to share it with their families and the school, there’s a lot of pride.

“We bounced around classes 3, 4 and 5A; we played every division you possibly think of, so it was pretty cool to get that win that year [in Class 3A],” he added. “It was a special group of kids for sure.”

By the time the Irish got one for the thumb, they began seeking a new conference, as the Catholic League once again was beginning an overhaul, with mid-tier teams such as McNamara fearing they could be lost in the shuffling of it all. So after the 2017 season, one in which the Irish finished 4-5, they made the move to the same Metro Suburban Conference they almost joined 30 years before.

“I knew I was going to be getting out, and this conference is really where we belong, with all the schools being relatively the same enrollments,” Zinanni said. “I didn’t want to bury our new coach when I quit, and I knew this was a good conference that we could compete in.”

But still, the decision to leave a league that brought so many memories wasn’t an easy one, and Zinanni will remember the Chicago Catholic League in a similar fashion that he will remember Bishop McNamara.

“What makes it is just like what makes McNamara, it’s the people in the building,” Zinanni said. “The coaches in the CCL, for the most part, are just really great people.”