FOOTBALL: Week 6 capsules

<strong>(6A-3) Kankakee (5-0) at</strong> <strong>Rich Township (4-1)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: QB Tomele Staples, RB/LB Nate Hill

Preview: The Kays welcome in a Raptors team that has yet to lose a road game in three tries, but the Raptors also haven’t come close to facing an opponent like the Kays. Staples, the area’s leading passer (755 yards) has been in a season-long groove with Pierre Allen, the area’s leading receiver (493 yards). Demere Turner has reclaimed bellcow status in the backfield, but Hill also has been called upon to help put games on ice by moving the chains in the fourth quarter.

Pick: Kankakee 35, Rich Township 13

<strong>Aurora Central Catholic (1-4) at (2A-RV) Bishop McNamara (2-3)</strong>

Game time: 7:15 p.m.

Players to watch: LB/RB Mel Hay, OL/DL Dalton Kostecka

Preview: The Fightin’ Irish got a much-needed no-doubter last week and have an excellent chance to yet again put things out of reach early and even their record at 3-3. Hay is one of several linebackers who was all over the field last week and will look to stay aggressive. Kostecka, who has had to play both ways most of the season, is one of five offensive linemen with two years of experience or more, and that group is starting to prove that with their play.

Pick: Bishop McNamara 49, Aurora Central Catholic 7

<strong>BBCHS (2-3) at Lincoln-Way Central (2-3)</strong>

Game time: 7:30 p.m.

Players to watch: RB Nathan Murphy, OL/DL Grayson Dexter

Preview: Both teams know their playoff chances could be made or broken in this game and don’t want to rely on the chance of getting in with four wins. The Boilermakers threw it all over the field last week at Homewood-Flossmoor, but Murphy’s playmaking still was seen plenty in the short passing game and on special teams. He’s always a touch away from popping, especially as Dexter, the anchor of a largely young offensive line, continues getting his younger peers up to speed. If the Boilers can find some offensive balance, they also could find their third win.

Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais 21, Lincoln-Way Central 17

<strong>(4A-6) Coal City (3-2) at Manteno (1-4)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: Coal City — DB/WR Zach Finch, RB/LB Ashton Harvey; Manteno — RB/LB Logan Worobey, WR/DB Jack Prindeville

Preview: The Coalers seem to be finding the offense to match their defense, led by Harvey, who’s amassed more than 350 yards on the ground the past two weeks. The matchup between he and Worobey will be fascinating to watch as the two alternate between linebacker and running back all night. On the outside, Finch likely will spend plenty of time matched up against Prindeville, fresh off a three-touchdown performance against Streator last week.

Pick: Coal City 24, Manteno 7

<strong>Herscher (2-3) at Lisle (3-2)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: WR/RB/DB Clay Schultz, OL/DL JJ Burmeister

Preview: The Tigers are looking to break a three-game skid through their beginning of the Illinois Central Eight season, and preventing that number from hitting four will be much tougher on Lisle’s home turf than it would be at home. But Herscher, as undermanned as it might be, already has shown this year it can go on the road and win in a tough environment, doing so at Rochelle in the second week of nonconference play. With little margin for error in terms of playoff hopes, the Tigers will need another impressive road win to continue feeling good about their chances.

Pick: Herscher 28, Lisle 21

<strong>Streator (3-2) at Peotone (3-2)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: OL/DL Seth Lonard, RB/CB Ryan Moe

Preview: Both squads are looking to end two-game losing streaks after winning their first three games. The Blue Devils have the fortune of hosting this one, where they’ll look to use Lonard and his handful of experienced peers on the line to generate leverage from the opening whistle. The Bulldogs have shown the potential for their games to get into shootout territory, which is where defensive backs such as Moe potentially could preserve the game with a big play in the secondary.

Pick: Peotone 21, Streator 14

<strong>Momence (3-2) at Iroquois West (4-1)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: Momence — RB/LB Terence Autman, OL/LB Dawson Petkunas; Iroquois West — OL/DL Luke Villagomez, RB/LB John Ahlden

Preview: If either team wants a crack at dethroning Central atop the north division of the Vermillion Valley Football Alliance, they have to win this matchup first. Autman has truly emerged as a dominant running back in the past two weeks, with Petkunas a big reason why up front. He also has been cleaning up opposing backfields, one Momence will have its hands full with in Gilman this week, as Ahlden and Trystyn Schacht each have run for seven touchdowns. Villagomez totaled 10 tackles last week and will need to live in the Momence backfield Friday if the Raiders want to keep an explosive offense at bay.

Pick: Iroquois West 24, Momence 21

<strong>Dwight (0-5) at</strong> <strong>(2A-9) Central (4-1)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: QB/DB Conner Telford, WR/DB Dillon Sarff; Central — QB/S Luke Shoven, WR/DB Matthew Luhrsen

Preview: The Trojans have gone younger under center, with the sophomore Telford stepping in, and he’s got a tough road environment on his hands for the second straight week, as Dwight visits a Comets team that was starting to surge with a three-game winning streak before a forfeit win against Watseka last week. Luhrsen has emerged as one of several scoring threats for Shoven on the offensive side, and both players figure to be busy in the secondary should the Trojans have to try to throw themselves back in the game.

Pick: Central 35, Dwight 6

<strong>Peoria Heights (2-2) at Milford-Cissna Park (2-3)</strong>

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: RB/LB Mason Blanck, TE/LB Nick Warren

Preview: The Bearcats, who earned a Week 1 victory after St. Thomas More was deemed to have used an ineligible player, got their first win on the scoreboard in dramatic, comeback fashion last weekend, and Blanck and Warren were two of the largest offensive heroes in that game. Quarterback Sawyer Laffoon also is gaining more comfort as both a runner and passer and the Bearcats just might be turning things around just in time to get back in the playoff picture.

Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 48, Peoria Heights 41