ROUNDUP: McNamara boys soccer secures first home win of the season; golf regionals tee off

BOYS SOCCER

Bishop McNamara 4, Grace Christian 1

Playing its third game in as many days after four games last week, the Bishop McNamara boys soccer team was running on fumes by the end of Wednesday’s game against Grace Christian, but adding the first tally to the season’s win column gave the team the fuel it needed down the stretch.

Carter Levesque led the Irish with four saves before he went on to score a goal and record an assist in the second half. Jackson Mills, Carter Heinrich and Aiden Olivares tallied one score each.

“Each of the players is dealing with fatigued legs and soreness, but they managed to keep plugging away and put good passes together to move the ball around better than they have been,” Irish coach Alex Acevedo said. “I am proud of the crew, as they are learning to trust one another a little more and stay focused on what is required to play good soccer.”

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

Bloom 8, Kankakee 1

Bloom ended the Kays’ 10-game winning streak in dominant fashion. Kevin Quinones led Kankakee with 11 saves in the net. Ricardo Cruz totaled the lone score off a nice cross assist by Chris Garcia.

High school VOLLEYBALL

Kankakee 2, G-SW 1

Kankakee topped the Panthers 25-17 in a third-set tiebreaker after having won its first set by two points and then dropping the second set by seven points. No individual stats were available for the Kays.

Addison Fair led Gardner-South Wilmington with eight digs, five kills and an ace. Colby Grieff added seven digs and five kills, and Claire Hennessy chipped in 15 digs and four kills. Hannah Frescura recorded 14 assists and five digs.

Watseka 2, Illinois Lutheran 1

The Warriors won in a third-set thriller to take the match 19-25, 25-22, 26-24. Elena Newell led Watseka with 12 assists and three blocks. Raegann Kochel notched six kills and two blocks. Sydney McTaggart added a team-high 16 digs.

BOYS GOLF

IHSA Class 1A Seneca Regional

Dwight’s team score of 361 was 38 strokes worse than first-place finisher El Paso-Gridley, giving them a sixth-place finish out of 13 teams. Reed-Custer finished as the next-best local finish with a team score of 406 to take ninth, and Wilmington (457) and Tri-Point (480) rounded out the bottom two finishes.

Reed-Custer’s Eli Schaefer shot a 90 to barely miss qualifying for sectionals.

IHSA Class 1A Bishop McNamara Regional

Beecher took home the regional championship with a tournament-low team score of 336, which was just 23 strokes better than second-place finisher Peotone. Grant Park finished third with 364 points to round out the three local schools advancing to sectionals Monday at Beecher. Watseka finished fourth with a team score of 366, which wasn’t good enough to qualify for sectionals. Bishop McNamara followed closely with a fifth-place finish with a card of 375, and Iroquois West took seventh (379). Milford finished eighth (400), followed by St. Anne (10th, 425) and Donovan (11th, 445). Momence and Cissna Park tied for 12th place with 455s.

Grant Park’s Trey Boecker earned medalist honors with a 71 to lead the Dragons.

Despite not qualifying as a team, the Warriors had two golfers — Jordan Schroeder (86) and Zach Hickman (90) — advance to sectionals as individuals.