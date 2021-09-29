GIRLS TENNIS: BBCHS repeats as All-CIty champs, Kankakee shows drastic improvements

BRADLEY — During the past couple of years, the All-City girls tennis tournament largely has been dominated by Bradley-Bourbonnais. And while the Boilermakers were crowned champions once again Wednesday on their home court, Kankakee showed the All-City race is heating up, as the Boilers’ victory came out to be by just a 19-11 margin.

“It was really good repeating as All-City champions this year,” said Boilermakers coach James Gadde, who filled in for head coach Cathy Olshefski while she recovers from a hip replacement. “I think Kankakee played really well in both singles and doubles.”

Because Bishop McNamara was not able to fill two singles spots, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee had a 50-50 shot at receiving an automatic two points with a first-round bye in No. 2 singles. Luckily for the Boilermakers, the coin toss played out for the home squad.

Despite that benefit, the Boilermakers found themselves in a 10-10 tie with the Kays halfway through the second round. However, Bradley-Bourbonnais eventually went on to prove they were deserving of the All-City crown by notching a sweep in championship play with straight-set victories in both singles and doubles play.

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ No. 1 seed, Paula Perez, took home a 6-2, 6-0 victory against Kankakee’s Alejandra Cornejo in the singles championship, and its No. 1 seeded doubles pairing of Alex Smith and Bernadette Bernadit secured a 7-6, 6-2 straight-set win against their teammates Tara DePoister and Grace Johnson in the doubles championship, giving both champions 2-0 performances on the evening after having had first-round byes.

“I was so excited to play this tournament, and luckily I wasn’t fatigued after my first match,” Perez said. “... It felt good to win the singles championship because that’s what I came in here wanting to do.”

Although the Kays couldn’t quite top the Boilermakers overall, they did manage to do the best they’ve ever done in All-City since their head coach Tyler Prude took over the helm beginning in the 2017-18 season.

“Since I’ve been coaching at Kankakee, this is the best we’ve done as a team,” Prude said. “I think we improved a lot, and I’m really pleased with the way they played. Everyone stepped up.”

On top of securing a team-best 11 points, Kankakee also managed to notch its first individual to compete in championship play under Prude, with Cornejo making her first appearance during her two-year varsity career.

“I came up to first singles last season as a sophomore, and I felt I could have done better during last year’s All-City matchup,” Cornejo said. “I’ve been putting in the work, and hopefully by my senior season next year, I’ll be back in the championship round and walk away as the champion.”

On top of Cornejo making it to the championship round after having beat Vivian Myrick, of Bradley-Bourbonnais, in straight sets during the semifinal round, Kankakee also notched three other separate victories on the evening. Senior Kamise Smith won her first-round singles match in a third-set tiebreaker, and her doubles teammates of Samantha Alvarez and Ximena Molina picked up a first round win in doubles action. Kankakee’s duo of Gabby Dee and Maggie Mulcahy also picked up a victory in the third-place match after having lost in the second round.

As for the Irish, both their doubles pairings and their only singles player lost in the opening rounds, which resulted in them totaling zero points for the tournament.