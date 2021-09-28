ROUNDUP: BBCHS soccer suffers home loss to Lockport; Herscher tops Manteno

BOYS SOCCER

Lockport 7, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1

Bradley-Bourbonnais drops to 3-9-1 on the season. No individual stats were available for the Boilermakers.

Herscher 5, Manteno 1

Jaden Jaime continued to lead Herscher by totaling a team-high four scores. Trey Schwarzkopf added a goal and four assists. Tucker White notched six saves in Tuesday’s Illinois Central Eight Conference clash.

Manteno fell by four scores and was undermanned. Drew St. Aubin scored the Panthers’ lone goal off an assist by Kyle McCullough.

Kankakee 5, Crete-Monee 2

The Kays trailed 2-0 before storming back with a three-goal victory. Humberto Baez led Kankakee with a hat trick and an assist. Ricardo Cruz added two scores, and Julio Sanchez secured an assist hat trick to lead the squad in assists. Ismael Murillo totaled three saves, which was one more than teammate Kevin Quinones.

Aurora Christian 5, Bishop McNamara 1

Michael Brieske totaled 11 saves to lead the Irish. Nik Acevedo scored the only goal off an assist by Jackson Mills.

Bismarck-Henning 4, Watseka 3

Watseka led 2-1 at halftime before giving up three scores late. Narciso Solorzano, Caiden Brassard and Fernando Orellana all tallied one goal each. Owen Avelar chipped in an assist.

Grant Park 2, Beecher 1

The Dragons secured the win in overtime fashion by outscoring the Bobcats 2-1 in a shootout in a meeting of this season’s top two squads in the River Valley Conference.

Bryce Beck scored the lone regulation goal off an assist by Logan Wilkins to lead Beecher. Goalkeeper Cam Paulmeier totaled nine saves behind the net.

Lisle 8, Wilmington 0

Talin Yakima and Reid Waldon totaled five steals each to lead the Wildcats in their shutout loss to Lisle. Gabe Cravens recorded 16 saves on 24 shots on goal.

Coal City 4, Peotone 0

Colin Hart led the Coalers with a clean sheet to total 10 saves in the net. Christian Micetich and Luke Hawkins chipped in two goals apiece.

High school VOLLEYBALL

Wilmington 2, Manteno 0

The Wildcats earned a road sweep of their Illinois Central Eight rivals Tuesday with 25-19, 25-21 victories, giving coach Alexis Gilbert a victorious return against her alma mater. Bella Reyes led Wilmington with six kills and five assists. Anna Liaromatis added seven assists, three digs, two aces and a kill. Leah Talley had 11 digs and an assist.

No individual stats were available for the Panthers, who sit at 10-7.

Peotone 2, Coal City 1

The Blue Devils improved to 15-8 on the season with a 25-21, 21-25, 25-21 straight-set victory against the Coalers. Malya Sayre led Peotone with 12 digs, 11 kills and an ace. Amanda Hasse recorded four kills and two aces. Quinn Pollak added nine digs, three kills and two aces.

Addyson Waliczek led Coal City with 16 setting assists, 15 digs, five kills and two aces. Mia Rodriguez notched eight kills, three digs, one ace and a block. Bella Veraveic chipped in a team-high five blocks to go along with three kills.

Milford 2, Oakwood 0

The Bearcats improved to 16-3 on the season. Anna McEwen led the squad with 18 digs, eight kills and three aces. Caley Mowrey added 12 digs, six kills and two aces. Hunter Mowrey recorded 12 assists and 10 digs.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Tri-Point 0

The Panthers won 25-14, 25-13 to take it in straight sets against the Chargers. Colby Grieff led G-SW with six digs, four kills, two blocks and two aces. Claire Hennessy totaled six digs and three kills. Hannah Frescura served up a team-high four aces to go along with 11 assists and three kills.

No individual stats were available for Tri-Point.

Watseka 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Watseka won 25-9, 25-8 to best Georgetown-Ridge Farm in two sets. Sydney McTaggart led the Warriors with 11 digs and two aces. Becca Benoit added seven kills and a block. Elena Newell recorded 11 assists.

Cissna Park 2, Salt Fork 1

After a 25-20 win in the first set, the Timberwolves withstood a 25-18 second-set defeat by bouncing back to take the third set 25-19. Emma Morrical racked up 11 kills and eight digs as Cissna Park played sound, team volleyball that netted 33 total assists.

Mikayla Knake added eight kills of her own. Ava Seggebruch had four aces, and Morgan Sinn had six digs.

Donovan 2, St. Anne 0

The Wildcats picked up a sweep in River Valley Conference play Tuesday with 25-15, 25-16 victories. Paiton Lareau had a pair of kills, a block and three digs. Kenzie Faupel served up four aces to go with a kill and two digs. Kylee Faupel had eight digs and two assists, and Hannah Karr had a pair of aces.

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

GIRLS TENNIS

Watseka 5, St. Thomas More 4

The Warriors secured four singles victories and one doubles play win. Watseka’s Emma Simons, Sarah Parsons and Moriah Pueschell won their singles matches in straight sets. Teammate Ava Swartz won in a third-set tiebreaker 2-6, 6-2, 10-7. Watseka’s doubles pairing of Tiffany Zhao and Annika Greene won the Warriors’ only doubles match 1-6, 6-4, 10-6 in a third-set tiebreaker.

GIRLS GOLF

Iroquois West 182, Prairie Central 187

The Raiders managed to secure a five-stroke victory on their senior night. Adelynn Scharp shot a personal-best with a low-score 39 to earn medalist honors and lead Iroquois West. Destiny Thomas also added her own personal-best with a 44. McKinley Tilstra shot a 45, and Clarissa Garcia chipped in a 54.

Watseka 215, Blue Ridge 223

The Warriors were not able to snag medalist honors, but Caitlin Corzine and Layla Holohan both shot 51s to lead Watseka. Allie Hoy carded a 55, and Jasmine Essington added a 58.

BOYS GOLF

Watseka 178, Blue Ridge 198

Austin Marcier earned medalist honors with a meet-low 43 to lead the Warriors. Mitchell Gaylen shot a 44, which was one less stroke than teammate Jordan Schroeder. Hagen Hoy turned in a card of 46.