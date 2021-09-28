GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: BBCHS shows resilience in defeat to Lockport

BRADLEY — With just seven Southwest Suburban Conference games left on its schedule, the Bradley-Bourbonnais volleyball team was hoping to make a late-season push from its sixth-place standing after having beaten Homewood-Flossmoor on Thursday.

The Boilermakers put an emphasis on their serve-receive passing heading into a home matchup against Lockport on Tuesday, but the Porters showed why they are among the conference’s best with hard-hitting attacks that resulted in a 2-0 (25-11, 25-21) victory against Bradley-Bourbonnais.

“We’ve focused on how well our serve-receive passing has been throughout the season, and tonight was not our showing,” Boilermaker head coach Leigh Reiniche said. “... So, we were on the defensive end a lot, and normally we can defend based on where our block is, but we were trying to block line and dig line, and so nothing was really going our way.”

The home squad quickly jumped out to a one-point lead in the first set after a miscue by Lockport’s offensive attack before trailing the rest of the way. Lockport immediately followed things up with a 4-0 run to take control early and quiet the home crowd. Trading points back and forth, Lockport eventually was able to end the first set in dominant fashion, as they ended the first set on a 15-4 run, which included four straight kills by Lockport’s outside hitter Grace Juergens to seal the set.

“Lockport’s attack was obviously more than we could handle tonight,” Reiniche said.

Despite giving up the first set, the Boilermakers did their best to storm back in the set to follow. Bradley-Bourbonnais forced eight ties to get things even at 14, thanks to major contributions by BBCHS middle hitter Madeline Heil, who, up to that point, had three kills and two blocks in the set alone.

However, the Porters once again would respond to the late surge by going on a 3-0 run to create some well-needed distance and put the home team at a 17-14 deficit. Eventually, Bradley-Bourbonnais was able to cut its deficit to just two points (21-19) after back-to-back aces by outside hitter Finley Westover, but the strong hitting of Lockport helped close out the second set on a 4-2 run to take the match in back-to-back sets.

“In the second set, we focused on our serve-receive passing to get it inside the 10-foot line in order to utilize our three options offensively,” Reiniche said. “We wanted to attack from pin to pin, and we did that for a while where we got a couple in a row, but then we gave them right back. Once we gave them a bunch in a row, it’s kind of hard to fight back.”

The straight-set loss to the Porters puts Bradley-Bourbonnais at 10-7 overall and 1-3 in the SWSC, which has them sitting eighth in the conference.

“My girls were resilient, and they continued to fight until it was over,” Reiniche said. “I just wished that we got on a run a little faster within the game so that we weren’t having to go point-for-point. ... I just think we were on the defensive end for much of the sets, and we couldn’t get it back.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais heads to Lincoln-Way East for another conference game at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.