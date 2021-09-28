FOOTBALL: Latest IHSA AP polls released

The IHSA Class 3A field got a little deeper this week with the addition of Immaculate Conception, who petitioned up from Class 2A, but there's still room for two local teams who will face one another this week to find themselves still in the 3A rankings.

The Wildcats remain first in 3A, where they've resided all season, while the Comets, who entered the poll at 10th last week, slightly moved up to a tie for ninth with Mt. Carmel. Wilmington hosts Reed-Custer in a battle of 5-0 Illinois Central Eight squads at 7 p.m. Friday.

Also 5-0, Kankakee remained third in the Class 6A poll. The Kays visit Rich Township at 7 p.m. Friday.

Coal City (3-2) climbed up a spot to sixth in the Class 4A poll and will look for its third-straight win at Manteno at 7 p.m. Friday.

In Class 2A, the 4-1 Central Comets are back in the poll for the first time in a month, coming in at ninth. The Comets will look for their fifth-straight win when they host Dwight at 7 p.m. Friday.

Also in Class 2A, 2-3 Bishop McNamara received a vote and will look to improve to 3-3 on the year when it hosts Aurora Central Catholic at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

For full rankings, see below:

<strong>Class 8A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Loyola (11) (5-0) 110 1

2. Naperville Neuqua Valley (5-0) 97 3

3. Glenbard West (5-0) 71 5

4. Chicago (Marist) (5-1) 68 4

5. Gurnee Warren (4-1) 61 6

6. Naperville Central (3-2) 57 2

7. Lincoln-Way East (4-1) 51 8

8. Maine South (4-1) 44 7

9. South Elgin (5-0) 14 NR

10. Lockport (5-0) 12 T10

Others receiving votes: Bolingbrook 10, Palatine 3, Oswego East 2, York 2, Hinsdale Central 2, O'Fallon 1.

<strong>Class 7A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Brother Rice (10) (4-1) 118 2

2. Batavia (2) (5-0) 109 3

3. Chicago Mt. Carmel (4-1) 88 1

4. Wheaton North (4-1) 82 4

5. Chicago (St. Rita) (3-2) 72 5

6. Hersey (5-0) 61 6

7. Normal Community (5-0) 42 7

8. Hononegah (5-0) 34 8

9. Prospect (4-1) 17 NR

10. Wheaton Warrenville South (3-2) 16 10

Others receiving votes: Geneva 11, Moline 6, Collinsville 3, Pekin 1.

<strong>Class 6A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. East St. Louis (12) (4-1) 129 1

2. Cary-Grove (1) (5-0) 117 2

<strong>3. Kankakee (5-0) 93 3</strong>

4. Chicago (St. Ignatius) (5-0) 79 NR

5. Lemont (5-0) 74 6

6. Crete-Monee (3-2) 57 4

7. Kenwood (5-0) 43 T7

8. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (4-1) 33 5

9. Wauconda (5-0) 29 9

10. Lake Forest (4-1) 20 T7

Others receiving votes: Oak Lawn Richards 19, Belvidere North 11, Machesney Park Harlem 6, Chatham Glenwood 3, Deerfield 2.

<strong>Class 5A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Rochester (11) (4-1) 119 1

2. Oak Park (Fenwick) (1) (3-2) 97 2

3. Mascoutah (5-0) 77 4

4. Providence (3-2) 74 3

(tie) Sycamore (4-1) 74 5

6. Peoria (4-1) 63 6

7. Morris (5-0) 55 7

8. Metamora (5-0) 46 8

9. Sterling (4-1) 33 9

10. Mahomet-Seymour (5-0) 14 10

Others receiving votes: Chicago (Morgan Park) 4, Glenbard South 3, Marion 1.

<strong>Class 4A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Joliet Catholic (14) (5-0) 140 1

2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (4-1) 122 2

3. Richmond-Burton (5-0) 111 3

4. St. Francis (4-1) 100 4

5. Chicago (Phillips) (3-2) 66 6

<strong>6. Coal City (3-2) 54 7</strong>

7. Genoa-Kingston (4-1) 40 8

8. Kewanee (5-0) 38 NR

9. Quincy Notre Dame (4-1) 36 5

10. Mt. Zion (4-1) 25 9

Others receiving votes: Stillman Valley 24, Bethalto Civic Memorial 6, Carterville 4, Hyde Park 2, Dixon 1, St. Laurence 1.

<strong>Class 3A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

<strong>1. Wilmington (6) (5-0) 123 1</strong>

2. Monticello (5-0) 94 3

3. IC Catholic (6) (5-0) 92 2

4. Tolono Unity (5-0) 88 4

5. Williamsville (4-1) 74 5

6. Byron (5-0) 69 6

7. Princeton (4-1) 59 2

8. Farmington (5-0) 40 7

<strong>9. Reed-Custer (5-0) 26 10</strong>

(tie) Mt. Carmel (5-0) 26 8

Others receiving votes: Montini 11, Eureka 10, Wheaton Academy 4, Benton 3, Carlinville 2, Chicago (Clark) 2, Nashville 1.

<strong>Class 2A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Decatur St. Teresa (12) (5-0) 120 1

2. Breese Mater Dei (5-0) 100 4

3. Downs Tri-Valley (5-0) 87 5

4. Maroa-Forsyth (4-1) 86 3

5. Bismarck-Henning (5-0) 74 6

6. Pana (5-0) 63 7

7. Rushville-Industry (5-0) 42 8

7. Knoxville (5-0) 37 9

<strong>9. Clifton Central (4-1) 17 NR</strong>

10. Sterling Newman (4-1) 8 T10

Others receiving votes: Athens 6, Vandalia 3, Staunton 2, Tremont 2, Rockridge 2, <strong>Bishop McNamara 1</strong>, Johnston City 1.

<strong>Class 1A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Lena-Winslow (12) (5-0) 120 1

2. Camp Point Central (4-1) 86 5

(tie) Abingdon (5-0) 86 8

4. Carrollton (4-1) 80 6

5. Forreston (4-1) 66 10

6. St. Bede (4-1) 39 NR

7. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (4-1) 38 2

8. Greenfield-Northwestern (4-1) 33 NR

9. Winchester West Central (4-1) 29 4

10. Moweaqua Central A&M (3-2) 20 3

Others receiving votes: Catlin (Salt Fork) 18, Ottawa Marquette 12, Fulton 12, Aurora Christian 8, Cumberland 6, Tuscola 4, Nokomis 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1.