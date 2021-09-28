2-Minute Drill: Alma mater ascensions

To say it’s been a while since Reed-Custer has had a regular season game of the magnitude their visit to Wilmington on Friday will have would be an understatement. The Comets, whose five wins are the most they’ve had since 2009 — the last season they made the playoffs — visit equally unbeaten Wilmington for the Wildcats’ Homecoming game in a matchup that very well could decide the Illinois Central Eight Conference by the time the dust settles.

Homecoming games often are scheduled around the most winnable September football games after Labor Day, something the Comets typically have found themselves in during several road games in the past decade.

But the program has seen a mammoth resurrection under former Comets quarterback and 2007 graduate Gavin Johnston, who quarterbacked the team’s eight-win season in 2006, the second-most wins in a season in program history.

Reed-Custer is one of two local programs that has started reaping the rewards of hiring well-regarded graduates to revitalize struggling programs with homecomings of their own.

Iroquois West has a chance to also clinch its first playoff spot in more than 10 years with head coach Jason Thiele in his second year at the helm. Similar to Johnston, Thiele was a pivotal piece of his alma mater’s glory days, serving as a defensive centerpiece for the Raiders’ 2003 state championship.

The Raiders sit at 4-1 on the season and can earn their fifth win if they can hold off a 3-2 Momence team that’s also on the upswing in the Vermillion Valley Football Alliance.

Both teams boast the area’s leading two rushers — Trystyn Schacht, of Iroquois West (782 yards), and Reed-Custer’s Elliot Cassem (718) — and both are hoping to continue to lead their clubs into deep postseason runs. It’s a great time to be a Comet and a Raider, as the communities are showing just how much they love their teams.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s football scores from Week 5:

• Kankakee 55, Thornwood 12

• Bishop McNamara 77, Elmwood Park 7

• Homewood-Flossmoor 33, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7

• Wilmington 41, Herscher 7

• Reed-Custer 42, Peotone 6

• Coal City 24, Lisle 12

• Manteno 42, Streator 28

• Momence 34, Dwight 6

• Iroquois West 32, Seneca 20

• Milford-Cissna Park 48, Amboy 46

• Central defeated Watseka via forfeit

<strong>Postseason clinchers</strong>

Three area schools in total became playoff-eligible last week, as Reed-Custer, Wilmington and Kankakee all improved to 5-0 with five-touchdown victories Friday night. The Kays have spent the season near the top of the Class 6A polls but would be in the Class 5A field if the playoffs started today and certainly will figure to have as good a chance as any in either field.

The Wildcats and Comets both likely will find themselves in a Class 3A field that got a little bit more crowded when powerhouse Immaculate Conception petitioned up from Class 2A to Class 3A. With enrollment numbers all over the place this season, expect plenty of moving and shaking as playoff cutoff lines reveal themselves more and more each week.

<strong>Hitting the road</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais knows it needs to go 3-1 down the stretch to secure the five wins necessary to qualify for the postseason. As COVID-19 and other factors lead to forfeits across the state each week, there becomes more of a chance to get in with four wins, but the Boilermakers don’t want to leave it to chance.

That’s why they know they need to win a pair of road games during the next two weeks, beginning with Lincoln-Way Central this week and Andrew next week. The Boilers only have had one road game so far, a 43-7 loss at Lockport. If they can tighten that play up while wearing their road whites, the Boilers could be right back in the playoff mix.

<strong>Home cooking</strong>

Bishop McNamara, similar to Bradley-Bourbonnais, also sits at 2-3 on the year. But while the Boilers have to hit the road for the next two weeks, the Fightin’ Irish will play the final two home games of Rich Zinanni’s regular season coaching career against Aurora Central Catholic this week and St. Francis next week.

The Irish need to win both games to give themselves confidence as well. With their current record, it’s either the St. Francis game or the next week’s game at Immaculate Conception the Irish will need to flip from recent history, as both squads have proved to be their nemeses as of late, to ensure a playoff spot in the Class 2A field.