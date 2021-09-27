ROUNDUP: Bishop Mac baseball headed to IESA State Finals; Beecher wins boys golf VVC title

IESA Baseball State series

Bishop McNamara 5, Morris Saratoga 3

Bishop McNamara won its sectional during the weekend by defeating Morris Saratoga 5-3 to improve to 15-0 and advance to this weekend’s IESA Class 2A State Finals.

The Fightin’ Irish will take on Teutopolis in the quarterfinal round at 2:30 p.m. Friday at EastSide Centre in East Peoria. If they win, they advance to Saturday’s semifinal at noon, when they either would advance to the championship at 4:30 p.m. or the third-place game at 2:30 p.m.

The cost of admission is $5 for adults and high school students on Friday and $7 on Saturday, with Saturday’s admission good all day. Senior citizens and students kindergarten-eighth grade are $3 both days. Go to IESA.org for more information.

BOYS GOLF

River Valley Conference Tournament

Beecher’s team score of 322 was good enough to secure first place and best second-place finisher Grant Park by 36 strokes. Illinois Lutheran took third with a team score of 377, and St. Anne finished fourth with 407. Donovan’s 433 was good enough for fifth. Tri-Point took sixth with a team score of 446.

Five area golfers managed to qualify for the 2021 RVC All-Conference Team, and four of them were Bobcats. Those individuals were Brandon Moffit, Jack Hayhurst, Jackson Reece and Vinny Messana, of Beecher; and Trey Boecker, of Grant Park.

GIRLS GOLF

River Valley Conference Tournament

Four of the five RVC schools didn’t have enough golfers to qualify for team scoring. As a result, there were five local golfers who managed to make the 2021 RVC All-Conference Team. They were Makenzie Krupa, Grace Shepard, Madelynne Oppenhuis and Samantha Kain, of Beecher; and Zoe Gawlinski, of Grant Park.

BOYS SOCCER

Reed-Custer 6, Rich Township 2

Braxton Brassard notched a hat trick to lead the Comets. Danny Kuban scored two goals, and Mendi Aliu added another. Aliu also recorded a team-high three assists, which was one more than teammate Brassard. Sam Dennis grabbed seven saves in the net.

Chicago Christian 3, Bishop McNamara 2

The Irish went into halftime tied 1-1 before being outscored 2-1 in the second half. Carter Levesque and Francisco Perez each tallied a score to lead McNamara. Jackson Mills added an assist, and Curran Smith totaled 11 saves, including a blocked penalty kick.

High school VOLLEYBALL

Herscher 2, Central 0

Herscher cooled down a hot start by Central to secure a comeback victory in the first set, 28-26, before taking the second-set 25-15. Gracyn Cordes led the Tigers with seven assists and two aces. Emma Mendell added seven kills, and Ally Meyer recorded five assists and three aces.

Rachel Thompson led the Comets with five kills, two blocks and an ace. Emilie Baker totaled two assists and two aces. Alana Gray notched a team-high five digs.

Milford 2, Tri-Point 0

The Bearcats won in straight sets, taking it 25-5, 25-18 against the Chargers to help them improve to 15-3 on the season. Hunter Mowrey led Milford with 12 assists, five digs and three kills. Anna McEwen totaled 10 digs, six aces and four kills. Emmaleah Marshino secured 12 digs and five kills.

No individual stats were available for Tri-Point.

Peotone 2, Momence 0

Peotone improved to 14-8 on the season with a 25-11, 25-21 straight-set win against the Redskins. Malya Sayre led the Blue Devils with eight kills and four digs. Amanda Hasse smacked seven kills of her own to go along with an ace. Emma Coffey added 12 digs and a kill.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

South Newton (Ind.) 2, Iroquois West 0

The Raiders were handed 25-5, 25-13 losses in Monday’s nonconference matchup. Maggie Thorne had three digs, two assists and an ace. Shea Small had a pair of digs and a pair of blocks. Kyli Rabe had four digs.