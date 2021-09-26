ROUNDUP: Beecher dominates IESA state softball; Manteno takes third

IESA Softball State Finals

Beecher 15, Metamora 0

The Beecher Muskies put a bow on a perfect 24-0 season when they knocked off Metamora by a commanding 15-0 score in just four innings in Saturday afternoon’s IESA Class 2A State championship game at Champion Fields in Normal.

Ava Lorenzatti threw all four innings in the circle, allowing just one hit and striking out 10 of the 13 batters she faced. She also had two singles, two RBIs and two runs.

Taylor Norkus went 2 for 4 at the dish with a triple, three RBIs and a run. Elena Kvasnicka went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and four runs. Teagan Claus had three hits, three runs and two RBIs. Molly Vladika and Ashley Lorenzatti each singled twice, and Vladika added three RBIs and Ashley Lorenzatti added two runs.

Manteno 7, Barrington Station 5

In Class 3A, Manteno rallied back from a 7-3 loss to Hickory Creek in the state semifinals to defeat Barrington Station 7-5 in the third-place game, a game in which Sophie Peterson struck out 10 and allowed five earned runs on seven hits.

Aubrie Goudreau had a third of Manteno’s hits by going 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. Adalyn Akiyama had a hit, a run and an RBI. Alyssa Singleton had a pair of hits, and Danika Fletcher singled and scored.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Milford-Cissna Park 48, Amboy 46

The Bearcats (1-4) secured their first win of the season off a comeback victory after having trailed Amboy by six points with just more than four minutes remaining in the final quarter. Quarterback Sawyer Laffoon completed 17-of-24 pass attempts for 228 yards and four touchdowns to lead Milford-Cissna Park and ran for two scores. Mason Blanck totaled 14 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown, and wideout Justin Tillman added a team-high 97 receiving yards on four catches with a score. Nick Warren had seven receptions for 77 yards.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

No. 17 Olivet 34, Taylor 7

A week after falling to Indiana Wesleyan, the Tigers rebounded in a major way, building a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter on their way to a blowout victory at home Saturday.

David Hutton made the most of his 9-for-25 passing statline by turning those nine completions into 168 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and he added 68 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.

Cameron Crouch had a team-high 80 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Tigers, who also got a rushing score from Aaje Grayson. Jaylen Fowler and Jared Honey each had 42-yard receptions. Brian Jenkins caught two balls for 24 yards and a touchdown.

high school VOLLEYBALL

Watseka Invitational

Paxton-Buckley-Loda took first overall out of eight teams in the Watseka Invitational hosted by the Warriors. Watseka finished in second with a 3-1 record followed by Peotone, which took third with a 3-1 record of their own. Milford finished in fourth with a 2-2 record, and Gardner-South Wilmington and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley finished the tournament with 1-2 records. Danville and Iroquois West rounded out the tournament with 0-3 records.

Six area players managed to make the All-Tournament Team. Those individuals were Becca Benoit (Watseka), Sydney McTaggart (Watseka), Anna McEwen (Milford), Caley Mowrey (Milford) Malya Sayre (Peotone) and Amanda Hasse (Peotone).

Manteno Invitational

Timothy Christian secured first overall out of eight teams with a 4-0 performance in the Manteno Invitational hosted by the Panthers. Beecher finished in second with a 3-1 record, followed by Homewood-Flossmoor, which finished in third with a 3-1 record, and Manteno, which took fourth with a 2-2 record. Coal City finished in fifth with a 2-2 record, and Wilmington added a sixth-place finish with a 1-3 record. Crete Monee finished in seventh with a 1-3 record, and Grace Christian took eighth with a 0-4 record.

Six area volleyball players managed to qualify for the All-Tournament Team. Those individuals were Talia Messana and Lola Eckhardt, of Beecher; Reese Eldridge, of Manteno; Mia Rodriguez, of Coal City; Leah Talley, of Wilmington; and Angelina Larson, of Grace Christian.

Golf

HOLE-IN-ONE

On Sept. 25, Eric G. Fruhstuck, of Frankfort, secured a hole-in-one at Oak Springs Golf Course on Hole 14 with the use of his Titleist Cobra pitching wedge. It was witnessed by Nick Giuffre and Scott Dunmark.

FRIDAY: BOYS GOLF

Watseka Invitational

Watseka won its boys golf tournament with a first-place team score of 187. It was four strokes better than second-place finisher Grant Park and six strokes better than Manteno, which finished third with 193. Iroquois West’s 196 was good enough for fourth, and Kankakee finished in fifth with 196. Milford took sixth with 202, followed by Donovan, which secured seventh with a team score of 220. Cissna Park also participated but did not have enough golfers to qualify for team scoring.

The Top 5 individual scores came from two Watseka golfers and one individual each from Kankakee, Grant Park and Milford. Grant Park’s Trey Boecker shot a meet-best 37 to earn medalist honors. Jordan Schroder, of Watseka, finished in second with a 43, followed by teammate Zach Hickman, Milford’s Payton Harwood and Kankakee’s Paul Azzarelli, who each totaled 44s.