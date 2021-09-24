FOOTBALL: Wilmington qualifies for 25th-straight playoff appearance in win at Herscher

HERSCHER — The Wilmington football team qualified for playoffs for the 25th-straight season Friday night in a 41-7 road victory over Herscher.

The Wildcats improved to 5-0 with the win, including a 3-0 record in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Herscher dropped to 2-3 overall and 0-3 in the ICE with the loss.

“Going to the playoffs for the 25th time is a great credit to all of our kids that have played in our program and our coaches who have been with us over that time,” Wilmington coach Jeff Reents said. “Wilmington is a special place to coach football.”

Herscher made things interesting early, forcing Wilmington to go three-and-out to open the game before driving deep into Wildcat territory before they ultimately turned the ball over on downs. The Tigers had a touchdown called back on offensive pass interference before getting stopped on fourth down.

After making the red zone stop, senior running back Jacob Friddle broke free for a 70-yard run, setting up a short touchdown run by Colin James to put the ‘Cats up 7-0 with 2:16 remaining in the first quarter.

“That was one of those plays that all the credit goes to my offensive line for opening up a huge hole to run through,” James said. “Those guys really make my job easy at times.”

After Wilmington recovered a pooch kick on the next play, James scored his second touchdown of the game on an 8-yard run to give his team a 13-0 lead less than a minute into the second quarter.

“My fullback, Karsen Hansen, made a great block on the edge and I was able to get to the corner on that touchdown run,” James said.

Friddle busted another long run late in the first half, this time from 40 yards to give the Wildcats a 20-0 lead heading into halftime.

“We made some adjustments after a slow start. The best part about our team is that we’re coachable kids,” Friddle said. “If something isn’t working the way it should, we want to fix it as soon as possible. That’s what we do here.”

Quarterback Ryder Meents scored on a bootleg keeper to put the Wildcats up 27-0 with 8:42 left in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington’s defense added a pair of touchdowns on interception returns from Hansen and Ryan Banas to give the Wildcats a running clock lead.

Herscher got on the board late when quarterback Blaze Mosier connected with Rylan Hendershott for a 20-yard touchdown to make the score 41-7.

“We’re thrilled to be 5-0 and it’s something we’re really proud of,” Reents said. “But we’re still hoping to do some more work and keep this thing going.”

Reents said he will miss competing against fellow hall-of-fame coach Dan Wetzel after facing him for potentially the final time on Friday. Wetzel is retiring at the end of the season.

“When you talk about great coaches for the kids, Dan Wetzel is the perfect example,” Reents said. “I know he’s retiring at the end of the year, but he’s a great guy on and off the field and knows football up and down.

“He’s a special coach and a staple of our conference. I wish him and his family all the best in the future.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

For Wilmington, Friddle led with 129 rushing yards and one touchdown. James added 109 yards and a pair of scores. For Herscher, Cody Lunsford had nine carries for 39 yards. Brock Wenzelman was 13-of-24 passing for 80 yards and three interceptions. Travis Jones caught four passes for 27 yards.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Wilmington will host Reed-Custer next Friday at 7 p.m. in a pivotal matchup of ICE unbeatens. Herscher will travel to Lisle and play at the same time.