FOOTBALL: Mills drills school-record eight PATs as Irish romp Elmwood Park in Zinanni's last Homecoming

KANKAKEE — When Bishop McNamara kicker Jackson Mills suited up Friday evening for his Homecoming game against Elmwood Park, all he wanted to do was to be able to walk off the field victorious. Little did the junior know that on top of helping the Irish secure a 77-7 win, Mills would also set the school’s record for most made PAT’s (eight) in a single game.

“It feels good to set the school record tonight,” Mills said. “The offense and defense is the reason why I was in position and luckily I just did my job...I didn’t even know about the record so I wasn’t even thinking about it while I was kicking.”

In a blink of an eye, the Irish saw themselves go from a 0-0 tie to up 44-0 within the first 10 minutes of action of co-head coach Rich Zinanni’s final Homecoming game of his career.

It all started when Bishop McNamara linebacker Caden Martin intercepted a pass on the game’s second play from scrimmage, taking it about 15 yards for the pick-six.

“My performance is due to how I practice,” Martin said. “I just try to get better at practice and take it seriously every week because that’s what pays off in the end.”

The Irish quickly added a safety thanks to a Tigers punt that flew past their back endzone. Up 9-0 without their offense having yet to tote the rock, Irish running back Tony Phillips finally got to join his defense’s scoring parade by adding the team’s first offensive score off a 30-yard rush on his squad’s third offensive play from scrimmage.

Already leading 16-0 just three minutes into the game Bishop McNamara’s defense continued to bring the heat, which resulted in two more defensive touchdowns back-to-back to help extend its lead to 30-0 halfway through the first quarter.

Irish defensive lineman Richard Wells secured the team’s second interception off Tigers’ quarterback Nicholas Mora while he tried to avoid getting sacked. The 15-yard pick-six by Walls came right before Martin forced a fumble that was later recovered for a scoop and score by teammate Brogan Bilyard on Elmwood’s ensuing drive.

“Honestly, we know our defense is good and we know we need to do whatever we can to get the ball in our offense’s hands,” Martin said. “And tonight we kind of got it in their hands, but we also were able to score multiple times as well.”

The Irish continued their onslaught in the first quarter by adding two more offensive touchdowns to tie its defense with three scores each and help the home team take a 44-0 lead into the second quarter.

“We knew it was going to be this type of game and so I wanted our coaches to make sure we went back to the basics and really work on some things we’ve been deficient on in the first couple of games,” said Irish coach Rich Zannini. “And I think we did that pretty well tonight...sometimes it’s not who you play, but how you play.”

Things didn’t slow down in the next quarter of play either as the Irish totaled three more scores before halftime. McNamara’s backup quarterback, Deuce Allaway, found paydirt off a two-yard scamper before Elmwood Park found its only score off a one-yard touchdown run, while Phillips totaled two more touchdowns off 25 and 26-yard runs to end the half.

“It feels good to score three times and I appreciate my offensive line for working hard,” Phillips said. “We lost last week and so we had to come back with a big win to try and make the playoffs in Zannini’s last year.”

McNamara’s momentum created by its 65-7 lead at halftime only continued to help them find paydirt in the second half despite resting most of its starters. Alan Smith scored early in the third before offensive lineman Jose Cortes connected into the endzone off a five-yard rush to put the finishing touches in McNamara’s 70-point win at home.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

McNamara (2-3) hosts Aurora Central Catholic Friday at 7:30 p.m.

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Phillips led the Irish with three carries for 92 yards and three touchdowns and one catch for 19 yards. Mel Hay added two rushes for 14 yards and a score. Brady Bertrand went 4-of-6 for 111 passing yards, including a 52-yard touchdown pass to Roberts.