FOOTBALL: Kankakee, Reed-Custer clinch playoff berths

Kankakee 55, Thornwood 12

Kankakee rolled to a 55-12 victory over Thornwood on Friday in South Holland in a Southland Athletic Conference game to qualify for the postseason.

The Kays moved to 5-0 and to 1-0 in the conference as senior quarterback Tomele Staples threw three touchdowns passes and ran for another. Staples tossed scoring strikes of 30 and 31 yards to Pierre Allen and another to Maurice Burkes.

Demere Turner scored on TD runs of five yards and one yard in the first quarter to build a 22-0 lead. Jyaire Hill added a seven-yard touchdown run in the second quarter on the way to a 42-6 halftime bulge.

Hill added a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and Staples had a seven-yard run for a score to close out the scoring in the second half.

Kankakee travels to Rich Township for a 7 p.m. game next Friday.

Reed Custer 42, Peotone 6

The Comets (5-0, 3-0 ICE) are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2009 after turning a 15-6 halftime lead into a five-touchdown victory.

Jake McPherson completed 14-of-19 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 71 yards on seven carries to lead Reed-Custer. McPherson scored the game’s first TD on a 31-yard run.

Eddie Gad threw a 75-yard TD pass to Dylan Garrelts for the 15-0 lead. Dylan Sroka, who rushed for 53 yards on 13 carries, scored on a three-yard run in the second quarter for Peotone.

Jace Christian scored on a three-yard TD to put the Comets up 21-6 before McPherson threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Gad.

Christian added a two-yard touchdown run, and McPherson connected with Brandon Moorman for a 42-yard scoring pass for the final count.

Elliot Cassem added 70 yards rushing on 12 attempts, while Garrelts caught four passes for 95 yards, Gad caught four balls for 52 yards and Moorman caught two balls for 49 yards.

Dawson Piper finished with 37 yards on 13 carries for the Blue Devils, who had four turnovers.

The Comets travel to Wilmington at 7 p.m. Friday and Peotone hosts Streator at the same time.

Manteno 42, Streator 28

The Panthers picked up their first win of the season to improve to 1-4 on the year and 1-2 in the ICE behind a brilliant performance from Carter Drazy.

The senior quarterback threw for 158 yards and three touchdowns on 10-of-22 passing and added another touchdown and a team-high 109 rushing yards on 10 carries. Jack Prindeville was on the receiving end of all three touchdowns and 124 yards on six catches. Logan Worobey ran for two scores and 72 yards on 25 carries.

Drazy also recorded an interception, as did Mason Senholz. Manny Carrera and Gabe Jackson each had sacks and Sebastian Gaddini had a team-high six tackles for Manteno, who will host Coal City at 7 p.m. Friday.

Momence 34, Dwight 6

Quarterback Kud’de Bertram completed 6-of-16 passes for 140 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushed for another 152 yards on 14 carries and a score to pace Momence (3-2).

Terence Autman rushed for 150 yards on 12 attempts and scored on runs of 16 and 56 yards for Momence, while Travis Gardner caught a 40-yard TD pass and Kam Tyler a 24-yard scoring pass.

Dawson Petkunas 4 tackles and 7 assists to lead the Momence defense, while Alex Moran added 4 tackles and 2 assist and Sam Petersen had 3 tackles and 5 assists.

Jeremy Kapper returned a fumble 46 yards for Dwight’s (0-5) lone score.

Connor Telford was 6-of-11 passing for 57 yards.Austin Burkhardt caught 4 passes for 11 yards. Dillon Sarff had one reception and Emmett Emmons rushed for 14 yards on six attempts.

Coal City 24, Lisle 12

The Coalers jumped out to a 7-0 lead after the first quarter before going to hammer the Lions by 12 points. Ashton Harvey pounded the rock 31 times for 216 yards and a score to lead Coal City. Quarterback Braden Reilly completed 3-of-8 pass attempts for 26 yards to go along with a touchdown and an interception. Nick Seplak grabbed two receptions for 20 yards and a score. Coal City (3-2, 2-1) heads to Manteno for an Illinois Central Eight battle against the Panthers at 7 p.m. next Friday.

Iroquois West 32, Seneca 20

Trystyn Schacht ran wild for 237 yards and two touchdowns on 33 rushing attempts to lead the Raiders. John Ahlden added 69 yards with two scores on 17 carries. Quarterback Sam McMillan carried it twice for one yard and a score. McMillan also completed his only pass attempt for 12 yards. Iroquois West (4-1) will host Momence at 7 p.m. next Friday.