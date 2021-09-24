FOOTBALL: Homewood-Flossmoor outlasts Bradley-Bourbonnais in SWSC clash

BRADLEY — Despite a size and experience disadvantage in the trenches against a big and quick Homewood-Flossmoor team Friday night, Bradley-Bourbonnais was able to hang right with the Vikings in front of a jam-packed Homecoming crowd early on, trailing the Vikings by just a 7-0 score at the halftime intermission.

But by the time the wind got done putting a halt to what had been a quick and efficient passing game for the Boilermakers in the third quarter and the hosts finally got on the scoreboard early in the fourth quarter, they were chasing four scores.

And that’s how many scores the Boilermakers ended up losing by, as what was a tooth-and-nail battle turned into a lopsided scoreboard, with the Vikings leaving town with a 33-7 victory Friday night.

“I think the biggest thing is our offense just put our defense in really bad situations,” Boilers coach Mike Kohl said. “Our defense just got tired when our offense couldn’t move the ball, but I can’t say enough about our defensive coaches for putting together a gameplan that had it 7-0 at halftime, and really gave us a chance to win in the second half.”

And while the Boilers did have some success moving the ball down the field early on, whether through lots of short passes and screens or via Nathan Murphy’s 88-yard kickoff return that gave the Boilers a first-and-goal from the Homewood-Flossmoor 3-yard line following the game’s first score, they just couldn’t complete their drives.

After Murphy’s return that followed Kamrin Cox’s 17-yard touchdown early in the second, a holding penalty on second down backed the Boilers up and killed their momentum, as the drive ended in a missed 27-yard field goal.

The Boilers’ stingy, young defense forced a Vikings three-and-out to open the third quarter, but the offense just never got going. A stiff wind in the face of quarterback Caige Williams, along with a defense that took away the run all night and started getting wise to the quick passing game, led to incompletions on six of Williams’ first seven throws of the second half, as the team opened with three three-and-outs in their first four possessions of the third.

Kohl said that with the wind acting like an extra defender on the field, he was just hoping the offense could keep the ball long enough to stay within striking distance when the field flipped to start the fourth quarter, but that never came to fruition, as the Vikings’ size advantage led to them winning the war of attrition as the game reached its later stages.

“I was hoping we could get to the fourth and keep it close, but it got out of hand,” Kohl said. “The wind definitely played a factor; it was tough to throw the ball and we couldn’t run it, so they definitely challenged us in the third, for sure.”

Speedy receiver Myles Walton scored halfway through the third on a 20-yard reverse and Jaedyn Price found the endzone from 11 yards out the next drive, just two-and-a-half minutes later. A minute into the fourth, Williams was forced to hurry a throw under pressure, one that was taken back 52 yards by Ryan Tate Walker to make it a 25-0 game a minute into the fourth.

The Boilers finally got on the board when Williams hit Neal May for a 31-yard score, but the Vikings returned the favor on the ensuing drive to keep it out of reach.

The loss dropped the Boilermakers to 2-3 on the season as they prepare for back-to-back SouthWest Conference Red Division matchups at Lincoln-Way Central and Andrew the next two weeks.

With a razor-thin margin to stay within the possibility of a 5-4 season that would qualify the team for a playoff berth, Williams said the Boilers have to worry about what’s directly in front of them, or there will be no playoff dreams to pursue.

“I try not to think of [the playoffs] because it’s a lot of added stress; it’s senior year, we started off 2-3 and we’ve gotta take it one game at a time,” Williams said. “I’m not focusing on the playoffs, I’m focusing on beating Lincoln-Way Central right now.

“Everything long-term is gonna come but we cant have long-term goals if we can’t complete our short-term goals.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Williams finished the night 18 for 34 for 142 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. May led the receiving unit with eight catches for 62 yards and his score. Mark Robinson caught three passes for 50 yards and Caleb Barclay had three catches for 29 yards. Nate Murphy netted a yard on four catches and had a team-high 13 yards on eight carries.

Victor Rogers had a sack and two tackles for loss. Grayson Dexter also had a sack. Vito Criswell had an interception.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Boilers visit Lincoln-Way Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday.