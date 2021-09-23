The Z-Files: Fun with Rich and Jane

<strong>Editor’s Note:</strong> <em>The Z-Files is a nine-part series on Bishop McNamara football coach Rich Zinanni, who is retiring after the 47th season of his hall-of-fame coaching career this fall.</em>

By the time Rich Zinanni wrapped up winning his fourth state championship at Bishop McNamara in the fall of 1987, he was living a pretty great life for a bachelor in Kankakee County. He had built up a reputation as a football coach and was enjoying some of the fun that came with serving as the fundraising director at McNamara, something he had been subjected to since the very first day he came to his alma mater as a teacher and former coach Irish O’Reilly had told him he was now in charge of the school’s big car raffle a decade and a half before.

Zinanni enjoyed the freedom as a single man in his 30s that allowed him to make plenty of memories, but he longed for a wife and family to call his own.

Just a few years later, that’s exactly what he got when he married Jane in 1992.

“Things were going to change and going to be better, and we were excited and happy about it,” Rich said of his wedding day that occurred about 30 years ago. “We were around a lot of friends and looking forward to the journey.”

The friends who surrounded them at their wedding, the same friends who surround them today, were also those who were around when Rich and Jane first met as grade school students at St. Rose in Kankakee.

On grade school nights with the Catholic Youth Organization, a young Zinanni and his pals would play basketball for the first 90 minutes of the two-hour event, saving just enough time to sprint upstairs, full of sweat, to dance with the girls who already were dancing to the jukebox.

When they weren’t dancing on Friday nights, they were spending hours on the phone with one another during the week.

The two went to separate high schools when they were freshmen in 1961 — Rich to St. Patrick’s (now Bishop McNamara) and Jane to Bradley-Bourbonnais. But the two still went to Homecoming together as freshmen and remained friends largely because Jane made a great homemade fudge Rich and his pals loved.

Eventually the two drifted apart when Rich left town for Northern Illinois University, as Jane started her own family and Rich began his career as a coach and teacher in the coming years.

But after about 20 years apart, a chance encounter on a Friday night brought the two back together.

“My brother was home from Naples, Fla., and so we got together and went to Sammy’s [Pizza in Kankakee], and there he was,” Jane said. “It was just like high school or eighth grade — when you know somebody, you just know them. It doesn’t matter how many years it’s been.”

The two began seeing one another again, usually in group settings with the same friends they grew up with — Barb and Kenny Johnson and John and Rita Mraz, as Rich acquainted himself with Jane’s children — Lisa, Romeo and Kathy — all of whom were in high school at Herscher or in college at the time.

“It didn’t take long — he was very patient and positive, and I think anyone [who] knows Rich would be hard-pressed to find a more genuine guy,” Lisa said. “We just really appreciate Rich and love that he’s part of our family.”

Rich became deeply entrenched in the lives of the kids who quickly became his step-children and weekly members of the crowds at McNamara football games, no matter how much cold weather Jane had to fight through.

“They fell right in, and it was great to have them give me the support and give us the support,” Rich said of his family. “I always had that support, but to have it from kids and a wife, it makes it that much better and makes you that much more appreciative.”

Jane has become immersed in her husband’s main passion, and Rich has done the same for his wife, often serving as her personal driver for shopping trips.

“I’m in a few halls of fame, which is really good, but Jane has been inducted in the Marshalls hall of fame, the TJ Maxx hall of fame and the Home Goods hall of fame,” Rich said.

For Jane, that love of shopping partially stems from her love of Christmas. Every winter, several trees adorn the Zinanni house, with plenty of other decorations to bring them all together and more gifts than can fit under them, all wrapped by Rich during Sundays of watching football.

“I love Christmas, and I love presents and to buy presents,” Jane said. “The kids tell me I don’t have to buy so many presents ... but once all the presents are wrapped and we start opening them up, with the whole family all around, they all love opening presents.”

Eventually, Jane’s children got married and had their own kids, and Jane and Rich now proudly have seen eight grandchildren — Will, Katie and Lizzie (Lisa and Rich Kleinert), Nick, John and Dominick (Romeo and Christy Panozzo) and Natalie and Dawson (Kathy and Corey Jordan) — grow up.

“Rich is not just a grandpa to the kids; he’s a friend, mentor, motivator and an all-around inspirational person,” Kathy said. “Rich is always coming up with fun ways of spicing up family events — there are card tournaments, sporting event brackets, even ultimate Easter egg hunts.

“He most certainly takes pride in being their grandpa.”

As someone who didn’t have young kids of his own to raise, by the time he had babies in his life as a grandpa, he was able to plead ignorance when it came to the hard parts.

“I had never changed a diaper, so they knew better than to ask me to change a diaper on a grandkid,” Rich joked.

One of Jane’s favorite stories that involves her husband as a grandfather came when Will was a wrestler at Central High School and had entered the sectional round with an injured knee.

After winning his way into the final match to determine state qualifiers, Will found himself in a bruising match that left both grapplers bloodied and battered, with Will coming out on top. As he staggered over to his family, with a tear in his eye, Jane, crying herself, looked over and saw her husband equally emotional.

“That’s a true story; I cried that day,” Rich said. “I’ve seen a lot of stuff in sports, but that was special.”

It took a little while for Jane to celebrate a state title with her husband, but Rich and the Fightin’ Irish finally won another one in 2015. In 2019, the entire family was on hand when the school renamed the stadium after Rich, and the family has been extremely present in Rich’s 47th and final season coaching the Irish this fall.

“No question, it’s twice as good because we’re both enjoying it and appreciative of the people [who] do these things for us,” Rich said. “We’ve got great friends and a great Bishop McNamara community that’s been very supportive of the school and myself, and that’s one of the reasons I stayed so long.”

Once Rich is a retired man next fall, the couple, along with their travel partners, hope to make a trip to the northeastern part of the country. They’ve been almost everywhere else, with Florida, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Hawaii and San Francisco among their favorite destinations.

“There’s nothing like friends, family and faith, and we’ve been great friends for many years,” John said of their travel group. “We just travel when we can, and you have to do it while you can.”

But before any fall travel plans are booked, Rich has his final season this fall. That includes this week’s game against Elmwood Park, the school’s Homecoming game this year.

For the Homecoming parade, Rich will serve as a grand marshal, along with the same girl he took to his very first Homecoming as a student himself, the one who’s been by his side once again for the better part of the past 30 years.