GAME OF THE WEEK: Homewood-Flossmoor at Bradley-Bourbonnais

<strong>(8A-RV) Homewood-Flossmoor (3-1) at Bradley-Bourbonnais (2-2)</strong>

<strong>Game time:</strong> 7:30 p.m.

<strong>Vikings</strong>

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> WR/DB Myles Walton, DE/TE Tyson Beck

<strong>Vikings on offense:</strong> It's been a largely fruitful season for the Homewood-Flossmoor offense, which scored 40-plus points in its first three games before being shutout against Lockport last week. Walton has true game-breaking speed out wide and is someone the Boilermakers' secondary will have to account for at all times.

<strong>Vikings on defense:</strong> The linebackers are quick and physical, the secondary has some experience, and Beck is one of several players who will look to both crowd the Bradley-Bourbonnais backfield and also get pressure on quarterback Caige Williams. As a unit, the defense only has allowed four touchdowns through the first month of the season, but three of them came in that 22-0 loss to Lockport.

<strong>Boilermakers</strong>

<strong>Players to watch:</strong> WR/DB Neal May, WR/DB Caleb Barclay

<strong>Boilermakers on offense:</strong> They only scored 14 points in their loss to Lincoln-Way West last week, but the Boilers' 14 points came on two impressive, lengthy touchdown drives, thanks to great decision-making from Caige Williams and nifty running from Nathan Murphy. May capped off the first scoring drive with a score and is always one snap away from changing the game with a big score, especially if a young-but-growing offensive line can provide enough time for May to get downfield.

<strong>Boilermakers on defense:</strong> Save for one big play last week, the Boilers were consistently composed in their first home game since the first week of the season. That defensive intensity shown last Friday makes the 43 points surrendered at Lockport two weeks ago seem like a distant memory, but they'll have to be ready to stop a much more explosive offense this week in the Vikings. Barclay is a premier safety as a junior and will have a busy night trying to keep H-F's stable of receivers in front of him.

<strong>Pick:</strong> We're only a month into the season, but with playoff-like games almost every week for the rest of the season, every week has to be treated like a must-win. With the Red Surge back at full force on Homecoming night, there just may be a sprinkle of magic in the air. <strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 23, Homewood-Flossmoor 21</strong>