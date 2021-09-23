FOOTBALL: Week 5 capsules

<strong>(6A-3) Kankakee (4-0) at Thornwood (3-1)</strong>

Gametime: 6 p.m.

Players to watch: RB Demere Turner, DB Davi Jones

Preview: The Kays have been one of the best teams in the state through a month, and with Turner, the team’s feature back, starting to catch fire, there could be even more fireworks to come from an offense averaging 38 points per game. If Kankakee once again can establish an early lead, look for Jones and Jyaire Hill to make some plays in the secondary should Thornwood start having to play catch up. The Thunderbirds sit at 3-1, but that one loss was a 60-point whopper to Crete-Monee last week.

Pick: Kankakee 49, Thornwood 6

<strong>Elmwood Park (1-3) at Bishop McNamara (1-3)</strong>

Game time: 7:15 p.m.

Players to watch: RB/LB Jaydon Wright, WR/DB Jaxson Roberts

Preview: In the final Homecoming of co-head coach Rich Zinanni’s illustrious career, the Fightin’ Irish will look to rally in a big way to keep their playoff hopes in tact. Whether it be blocking for Tony Phillips or toting the rock on his own, Wright is a huge point of focus for the running game. Along with fellow defensive back Alex Willis, Roberts is back after missing the spring because of injury and really is starting to hit his stride. The Irish put a running clock on the last time these two teams met, something they’ll hope to accomplish again this week.

Pick: Bishop McNamara 49, Elmwood Park 6

<strong>Peotone (3-1) at (3A-10) Reed-Custer (4-0)</strong>

Players to watch: Peotone — RB/LB Dylan Sroka, RB/DB Dawson Piper; Reed-Custer — OL/DL Eric Housman, RB/LB Elliot Cassem

Preview: The Comets have scored at least 50 points every week this season, and the Blue Devils only have surrendered 59 points all season, so something has to give in Braidwood on Friday. Peotone comes into town after taking a 10-0 punch from Wilmington last week and needs a rebound to keep itself near the top of the Illinois Central Eight, where the Comets sit at the top with Wilmington. The Comets are known for their flash, but with Cassem and his area-leading 648 rushing yards, they don’t mind a smashmouth style either.

Pick: Reed-Custer 30, Peotone 22

<strong>(3A-1) Wilmington (4-0) at Herscher (2-2)</strong>

Gametime: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: Wilmington — OL/DL Nicholas Sanford, TE/DB Patterson; — TE/DL Travis Jones, LB/TE Joe Holohan

Preview: The Tigers were less than a half away from out-grinding Coal City, and although they came up short, with such an undermanned roster, what coach Dan Wetzel’s Tigers have done through a month has been pretty impressive. Their grit will be put to the ultimate test against a Wildcats team that’s been recognized by the AP poll as the top team in Class 3A all season. They showed why with their physical style in last week’s 10-0 win against Peotone, a game plan they’ll look to bring to Herscher with them.

Pick: Wilmington 24, Herscher 14

<strong>Lisle (3-1) at (4A-7) Coal City (2-2)</strong>

Players to watch: RB/LB Ashton Harvey, WR/DB Nolan Berger

Preview: Harvey ran for more yards (164) against Herscher last week than he had the first three games of the season combined (160), and he likely will see the chance to have another monstrous night Friday. As he continues to lead the backfield, different players are continuing to settle in on the perimeter of the offense, with Berger one of several players who could start to see more and more targets from quarterback Braden Reilly.

Pick: Coal City 21, Lisle 10

<strong>Manteno (0-4) at Streator (3-1)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: QB Carter Drazy, WR/DB Ryan Stanley

Preview: The Panthers saw a bit of an offensive setback against Reed-Custer last week after putting up 21 points against Peotone, more than anyone else this season. Drazy has shown some brilliant flashes as the signal-caller this season, and while Jack Prindeville is Drazy’s primary target on the outside, Stanley found the end zone last week and will hope to take some defensive attention off of his all-conference teammate. The Panthers still are looking for their first win, and they’ll visit Streator at an opportune time, with the Bulldogs licking their wounds from a two-score loss at Lisle last week.

Pick: Manteno 21, Streator 17

<strong>Iroquois West (3-1) at Seneca (1-3)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: OL/DL Clayton Leonard, QB/DB Sam McMillan

Preview: The Raiders have been one of the most effective rushing teams in the area this season, with the Illinois-bound Leonard helping lead the way for Trystyn Schacht and his bevy of ball-carrying teammates. The Raiders took their first loss of the season last week with a two-score loss to Salt Fork, but the positive from the loss is McMillan saw his busiest day in terms of throwing the ball. If the passing game can get going as well, this offense as a whole can get really scary really fast.

Pick: Iroquois West 28, Seneca 14

<strong>Dwight (0-4) at Momence (2-2)</strong>

Gametime: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: Dwight — QB/DL Kaleb Duden, TE/LB Jeremy Kapper; Momence — QB/DB Kud’de Bertram, RB/LB Terence Autman

Preview: The Trojans exploded for a two-score lead in the first quarter against Oakwood last week before running out of gas in their first game in two weeks. They’ll hope a week back on the grind will help their stamina, particularly for a defense that will be busy chasing around Bertram all night. Autman had his first big effect in the backfield last week and will hope to provide some thunder to Bertram’s lightning to an offense that will need another emerging playmaker if they want to stay in the hunt for the north division of the Vermillion Valley Football Alliance.

Pick: Momence 35, Dwight 14

<strong>Amboy (2-2) at Milford-Cissna Park (0-4)</strong>

Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: RB/DB Angel Salinas, WR/DB Justin Tillman

Preview: The Bearcats still are chasing their first win of the fall, but they do seem to be finding themselves an offensive identity and rhythm that was lacking when the season first kicked off. They definitely have faced a gauntlet to open the season, squaring off against four of the top handful of 8-man teams in the state in the first month of action. Salinas is already a program legend and will hope to help his classmates cap their senior seasons with some postseason action. If they want to do that, they’ll need to start finding the win column this week.

Pick: Milford-Cissna Park 38, Amboy 32