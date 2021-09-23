BOYS SOCCER: Beecher's win 13th in a row, joins Kankakee, Manteno, Herscher in Rivals Cup semis

PEOTONE — Perhaps no boys soccer team in the area is as hot as Beecher, who took a 10-game winning streak into pool play at the Rivals Cup this week.

And after victories against Richards and Peotone in their first two games of the week, the Bobcats made it a baker’s dozen in a row and secured their spot in the tournament’s semifinals with a sound 6-0 win over Bishop McNamara at Peotone Thursday.

“This was a big one,” Bobcats coach Dawn Compton said. “It’s kind of been the monkey on our backs, and it’s been a while since we’ve played on a Saturday in the Rivals Cup.”

The Bobcats led from wire to wire Thursday, as freshman Gavin Smith scored just a minute into the contest. Fellow freshman Logan Wilkins also scored, and along with Tyler Kramer, have given the Bobcats a trio of freshmen that have been steady parts of their winning streak.

“It took them a couple of games to get their feet wet but once they did, they haven’t looked back,” Compton said, pointing to the 1-4 start the team had before catching fire. “The kids have grown, and the seniors have done a great job of leading them and showing them what Beecher soccer is all about.”

One of those seniors, Austin Hauser, said that a more aggressive approach this season with a three-defender formation has helped the team transition and improve.

“This season we switched our formation to a more attacking formation and wanna play high up the field,” Hauser said. “In previous years we had a difficult time finishing, and we play more of a high press now.

“We like to play high up on the ball; we like to play together.”

That was evident as the Bobcats unleashed a four-goal lead at the half before adding a pair in the second half for good measure, with Compton crediting her midfielders’ ferocious box-to-box effort for much of that not only on Thursday, but all season.

But after physical encounters in their victories against Richards and Peotone, Compton also knows that Friday’s day off will be much-needed, as the team wasn’t as aggressive as usual on Thursday.

“It was a physical, rough two games,” Compton said. “I think today, we took a step back and were a little less intense...we played a little slower today and that’s OK, obviously they still got the job done.”

McNamara will look to regroup in regular season play next week and prepare for the upcoming postseason after an 0-3 showing in the Rivals Cup.

“Honestly, we as a team are disappointed in our performance during this tournament,” Irish coach Alex Acevedo said. “We know we can do better and compete at a higher level, we just don’t seem to be in the right mindset of late.

“We are a young team that has a lot of work and time to put in during the off-season, he added. “There is a decent amount of talent on this team, which our record does not reflect and that is most frustrating. For barely being able to field a decent team a week before the season beginning to what I know they are capable of, we can only grow from here.”

And as the Bobcats prepare for Saturday’s semifinals, and either a third-place match or title game to follow, they’re enjoying the ride that they’re on as they begin to cross goals off of their season-long list.

“We’re enjoying every moment of it,” Hauser said. “Every game is step-by-step to our goals, and we have a lot of them this year, a lot of big ones.

“We believe we can achieve all the goals we set at the start of the season and we’re not stopping until we achieve every one.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Senior Bryce Beck had a pair of goals for the Bobcats. Wilkins totaled a goal and three assists. Smith, Nate Diachenko and Steven Adam had a goal apiece. Hauser and Russell Ward each had an assist and Cam Paulmeier had two saves.

Curran Smith had seven saves for the Fightin’ Irish.

<strong>Rest of the Rivals</strong>

<strong>Games at Peotone</strong>

<strong>Kankakee 2, Tinley Park 1</strong>

The Kays also advanced to the semifinals after holding off Tinley Park Thursday. Julio Sanchez and Ricardo Cruz scored off assists from Chris Garcia and Humbert Baez. Kevin Quinones had four saves.

<strong>Grant Park 8, Rich Township 0</strong>

The Dragons scored just three minutes into the contest and never let up from there. Nolan Schneider scored half of the Dragons’ goals and assisted two more. Mikaela Loschiavo scored a pair of goals, and Rylan Heldt and Owen Reynolds had a goal apiece. Sawyer Loitz and Ayden Delaney each notched a pair of assists and Luke Horn had a pair of saves. The Dragons ended pool play 2-1.

<strong>Richards 2, Peotone 1</strong>

The Blue Devils fell to 1-2 in pool play as Richards finished pool play 2-1. No individual stats were available.

<strong>Games at Manteno</strong>

<strong>Herscher 2, Coal City 1</strong>

The Tigers got the best of their Illinois Central Eight foes to advance to Saturday’s semifinals with a 3-0 pool play record. Trey Schwarzkopf and Bailey Hubert scored for the Tigers on assists from Tucker White and Jaden Jaime. White also had seven saves.

The Coalers ended pool play with a 2-1 mark. No individual stats were available for Coal City.

<strong>Manteno 9, Wilmington 0</strong>

The Panthers also got the best of an ICE matchup to advance to the semis with a 3-0 record. Joe Mallaney recorded a hat-trick for Manteno and had an assist. Drew St. Aubin and Kash Goranson each had two goals and two assists. Ryan Kramer and Grant Smith both scored goals and Mason Swanson had an assist.

Gabe Cravens had a busy day with 18 saves for Wilmington, who finished the Rivals Cup with a 1-2 record.

<strong>Chicago Christian 2, St. Anne 0</strong>

The short-handed Cardinals ended pool play 0-3. No individual stats were available.

<strong>Crete-Monee 9, Illinois Lutheran 0</strong>

<strong>At Manteno</strong>

Beecher vs. Kankakee, 9 a.m.

Manteno vs. Herscher, 10:30 a.m.

Third-place game, 12 p.m.

Championship game, 1:30 p.m.