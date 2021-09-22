ROUNDUP: Kankakee crowned All-City boys golf champs

Boys golf

Kankakee 354, BBCHS 371, Bishop McNamara 381

Kankakee boys golf coach Donya Tetrault knew her team was within striking distance of an All-City championship last year, when the Kays were leaders at the halfway point before ultimately succumbing to Bradley-Bourbonnais.

This year, the Kays held strong.

Paced by senior Carson Splear and his medalist-earning score of 85, the Kays were crowned boys golf All-City champions at the Kankakee Elks Country Club on Wednesday, with their team score of 354 besting both Bradley-Bourbonnais (371) and Bishop McNamara (381).

“I’m extremely proud of [the team]; we’ve put in a lot of work, and [it has] been a long time coming, especially [for] these seniors,” Tetrault said. “And this was their goal in their senior year, to win All-City.”

Splear is one of three seniors on the team along with Nathan Draper (124) and Brendan Mulcahy (102). Tetrault, whose first year as Kankakee’s coach was their freshmen year, said she still remembers the first All-City bus ride she made with the eventual champs.

“I’ll never forget taking them to first All-City tournament as freshmen, and they were just scared to death,” Tetrault said. “We shot a [496] and we talked about that today, too.”

Payne Tedford and Paul Azzarelli each put up an 87, with Tyler Bayston’s 95 rounding out the Kays’ scorecard. Azzarelli, a sophomore who never had golfed before this year, consistently has been at or near the top of the Kays’ score card this season, and Tetrault noted just how pivotal his addition to the team has been.

“It’s been great to have Paul; he’s been a great addition, and he’s added to the competition for the other boys, which is nice,” Tetrault said. “All of our top four are so close in scores, so it’s been pretty great for us overall.”

The defending champion Boilermakers finished second with their 371 team score, led by Luke Tsilis’ 89. Thomas Offill fired a 91, Chase Longtin shot a 95, and TJ Prude added a 96.

Johannes Peddinhaus’ 90 was the top score for Bishop McNamara on the evening, two strokes ahead of teammate Eamon O’Brien. Connor Nugent shot a 99, and Nick Andrews carded a 100.

Watseka 175, Donovan 218, Tri-Point 224

Watseka’s Jordan Schroeder shot a 40 to tie for medalist honors with Tri-Point’s Dominic Carrera. Schroeder’s low-score for the Warriors was followed by teammates Austin Marcier (44), Brayden Ketchum (45) and Zach Hickman (46).

Dalton Anderson led Donovan with a card of 52. Jacob Onnen added a 54, and Weston Lareau and Griffin Walters both chipped in 56s.

Carrera earned a share of medalist honors with a 40 to help lead the Chargers. Cole Brunner shot a 58, which was one-stroke better than teammate Coltyn Dohe. Dom Braumen carded a 67.

BOYS SOCCER

Westmont 6, Reed-Custer 4

Danny Kuban notched a hat trick to lead the Comets. Brady Schultz added another score, and Braxton Brassard totaled a team-high two assists. Sam Dennis secured 12 saves in the net.

High school VOLLEYBALL

Wilmington 2, Dwight 0

The Wildcats won 25-14, 25-18 to best the Trojans in straight sets. Bella Reyes led Wilmington with four kills, two aces and a dig. Leah Talley recorded eight digs and two aces. Andi Van Duyne chipped in a team-high six kills. The win helped the Wildcats improve to 10-4 overall.

No individual stats were available for Dwight.