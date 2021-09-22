BOYS SOCCER: Kankakee kicks past Grant Park in primetime Rivals Cup matchup

PEOTONE — When two teams as good as Kankakee (7-2) and Grant Park (13-2) square off on the soccer field, sometimes it only takes one play or moment to decide the outcome.

On Wednesday evening at Peotone High School, that deciding moment came from Kankakee senior midfielder Ulises Aguirre, who was able to split the Dragons’ defense 40 yards from goal and notch a tie-breaking goal on Dragons goalkeeper Luke Horn off a one-on-one breakaway at the 43-minute mark during the second half. Aguirre’s effort was ultimately the deciding factor in breaking the 1-1 tie from halftime and allowed the Kays to walk off the Blue Devils’ soccer field with the win.

“When I had the ball, all I thought was the fact that I needed to score to help put my team up,” Aguirre said. “It felt great to hit the go-ahead goal because I knew it would boost the morale of the team and get our energy up.”

The huge momentum shift was all Kankakee needed to hold off a strong Grant Park squad that showed no signs of quitting as it totaled two shots on goal in the last two minutes of the match.

“Kankakee is a quality team with great coaching, and all their guys were on the same page,” Dragons coach Mark Boccia said. “Our guys battled hard, and we probably should have buried one there at the end, but it just wasn’t our day.”

The one-goal victory helped the Kays improve to 2-0 in pool play during this year’s 2021 Rivals Cup, leaving Grant Park to drop to 1-1 in the Black Pool. Both teams have one game of pool play left to try to secure their spots in one of two potential semifinal games in the championship bracket.

If Kankakee can win its last pool play game against Tinley Park at 6:30 tonight, then it could position itself to compete for the championship on Saturday.

“We’re trying to take it all the way home with a championship,” Aguirre said. “That’s our main thing, and we just have to execute the mission.”

Although the Kays are hungry to walk away as 2021 Rivals Cup champions, head coach Vincent Mkhwanazi noted it won’t be easy given the talent level of some of the opposing teams. He said he wants his squad to remain focused by taking a game-by-game approach.

“We are trying to go as far as possible,” Mkhwanazi said. “Honestly speaking, it’s easy to set those high expectations, but if we don’t take it game-by-game, then I feel we may stumble.

“There are some good teams in this tournament, and we have to give them all their due credit and respect.”

Despite being one of the favorites coming into the tournament, Boccia noted his team shouldn’t feel disappointed in the outcome given how hard they played, especially Horn who tallied eight saves in the net.

“I told our kids after the game to not walk away from this game with their heads down,” Booccia said. “Kankakee is a school of like 1,400 kids, and we’re only a school of around 150.

“We went toe-to-toe with them for the full game, and we even had some chances at the end. ... We have nothing to feel ashamed about losing today.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Aguirre led the Kays with one goal and an assist. Ricardo Cruz chipped in Kankakee’s first score during the first half off an assist by Aguirre. Goalkeeper Kevin Quinones grabbed five saves.

Ayden Delaney notched a header off a well-placed cross from Nolan Schneider. Horn tallied eight saves as the team’s goalkeeper.

<strong>Games at Peotone</strong>

<strong>Tinley Park 2, Rich Township 1</strong>

No stats available.

<strong>Richards 4, Bishop McNamara 1</strong>

No individual stats were available for the Fightin’ Irish, who fell to 0-2 in pool play.

<strong>Beecher 2, Peotone 1</strong>

The Bobcats led 2-0 at halftime before giving up a goal late to Peotone in the final 30 minutes of action. Austin Hauser led Beecher with a score and an assist. Nate Diachenko added a goal, and Tyler Kramer grabbed an assist. Cam Paulmeier totaled four saves. Beecher is 2-0 in pool play.

No individual stats were available for Peotone, which is now 1-1 in pool play.

<strong>Games at Manteno</strong>

<strong>Coal City 2, St. Anne 0</strong>

No individual stats were available for Coal City and St. Anne. The Coalers improved to 2-0 in pool play, and the Cardinals fell to 0-2.

<strong>Herscher 2, Chicago Christian 0</strong>

The Tigers improved to 2-0 in pool play with their second shutout victory of the tournament. Jaden Jaime totaled two goals off two assists by Trey Schwarzkopf. Goalkeeper Tucker White contributed seven saves to record the shutout.

<strong>Crete-Monee 9, Wilmington 0</strong>

Wilmington couldn’t recover from a 6-0 deficit at halftime. Andrew Lawrence led the Wildcats with four steals, and goalkeeper Gabe Cravens totaled 20 saves with nine goals against him as the Wildcats fell to 1-1 in pool play.

<strong>Manteno 8, Illinois Lutheran 0</strong>

Manteno totaled four players with multiple goals in its shutout victory during the second day of the Rivals Cup. Drew St. Aubin, Joseph Mallaney, Ryan Kramer and Mason Swanson recorded two scores each. St. Aubin also led the squad in assists with three. Kyle McCullough and Kash Goranson tallied two assists each, and Andrew Heuring notched a clean sheet in the net for Manteno, which sits at 2-0 in pool play.

<strong>Manteno Pool</strong>

1. Herscher (6 points)

2. Coal City (6)

3. Manteno (6)

4. Crete-Monee (3)

5. Wilmington (3)

6. Chicago Christian (0)

7. St. Anne (0)

8. Illinois Lutheran (0)

<strong>Peotone Pool</strong>

<p dir="ltr">1. Kankakee (6 points)

<p dir="ltr">2. Beecher (6)

<p dir="ltr">3. Peotone (3)

<p dir="ltr">4. Grant Park (3)

<p dir="ltr">5. Richards (3)

<p dir="ltr">6. Tinley Park (3)

<p dir="ltr">7. Bishop McNamara (0)

<p dir="ltr">8. Rich Township (0)

