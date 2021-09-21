ROUNDUP: Wilmington volleyball improves to 6-0 in conference; Milford volleyball improves to 4-0 in VVC

High school VOLLEYBALL

Wilmington 2, Lisle 0

The Wildcats made quick work of Lisle, winning 25-18, 25-15 to improve to 6-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Jenna Jackson led Wilmington with a team-best five kills. Haley Dempsay added three aces and four digs, and Anna Liaromatis chipped in seven assists, three digs and two kills.

Milford 2, Salt Fork 0

The Bearcats bested Salt Fork in straight sets 25-18, 25-15 to help them improve to 11-1 on the season and 4-0 in the Vermillion Valley Conference. Hunter Mowrey led the squad with nine digs, seven kills and five aces. Caley Mowrey added a team-high nine kills, and Jahni Lavicka led in assists with 13. Anna McEwen notched 15 digs.

Grace Christian 2, Central 1

The Crusaders topped the Comets in a third-set tiebreaker, winning 14-25, 25-22, 25-18. No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.

Rachel Thompson led the Comets with 11 kills, four blocks and an ace. Alana Gray secured 10 digs, which was two more than teammate Haven Beherns and three more than Allison Cox.

Grant Park 2, Momence 0

The Dragons won the first set by six points (25-19) before taking the second by 12 points (25-13) to win in straight sets. Andi Dotson led with eight digs, followed by teammate Shelby McKinstry, who totaled six digs. Lindsey Madril totaled a team-high 10 assists, and Brooke Veldhuizen led the attack with a team-best nine kills. Delaney Panozzo added eight kills and four blocks.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Cissna Park 2, Westville 0

The Timberwolves outscored Westville by 18 points in their 25-18, 25-14 straight-set victory. Brooklyn Stadeli led Cissna Park with eight kills and eight digs. Mikayla Knake tallied 24 assists, and Ava Seggebruch served up a team-high three aces.

Herscher 2, Streator 1

The Tigers notched a third-set tiebreaker victory, winning 23-25, 25-19, 25-20 in comeback fashion against Streator. Emma Mendell grabbed 10 kills to lead Herscher. Allison Huizenga notched five kills, and Ally Meyer added 19 assists. Gracyn Cordes chipped in five aces and five assists.

Watseka 2, Chrisman 1

The Warriors outscored Chrisman 25-18 in the third set after having split the first two sets 25-22, 17-25. Meredith Drake and Megan Martin collected one ace each. Sydney McTaggart secured 25 digs and Haylie Peck notched 10 kills. Drake also added 23 assists, and Kourtney Kincade led the squad in blocks with three.

Manteno 2, Peotone 1

The Panthers edged the Blue Devils 22-25, 25-22, 25-19 to earn a third-set tiebreaker victory. Tess Bottoms led Manteno with 12 kills, seven digs and two aces. Reese Eldridge totaled 12 setting assists, eight kills and seven digs. Drew Hosselton added eight kills of her own.

No individual stats were available for Peotone.

Coal City 2, Reed-Custer 1

The Coalers won in a third-set tiebreaker 25-19, 19-25, 25-21 after dropping the second set by six points. Addyson Waliczek led Coal City with 14 setting assists, 12 digs and four kills. Macaya Garner added 11 setting assists, eight digs, one kill and an ace. Mia Rodriguez notched a team-high 10 kills to go along with four digs, two aces and a block.

No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.

BOYS SOCCER

Oakwood 5, Watseka 1

Warriors’ goalkeeper Narciso Solorzano scored the lone goal to lead Watseka.

Iroquois West 3, Central 1

The Raiders scored two second-half goals to help them topple the Comets by two scores. Josh Plattner, Angel Andrade and Cristian Munoz each led Iroquois West with one goal. Goalkeeper Tony Espinosa saved three shots in the net.

High school BASEBALL

Putnam County 3, Gardner-South Wilmington 1

The Panthers bats went cold after trading runs with Putnam County in the first inning. Garret Grant went 1 for 3 with a double to lead Gardner-South Wilmington. Dane Halpin added a single. G-SW drops to 0-1-1 on the season.

GIRLS GOLF

Bradley-Bourbonnais 169, Shepard 189

Gabby Hubbs grabbed medalist honors with a 39 to lead the Boilermakers. Danica Voss shot a 41, followed by teammates Larrigan Saindo (44) and Melanie Erickson (45).