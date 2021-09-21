Four area middle school softball teams headed to state

When the IESA Softball State Finals take place this weekend at Champion Fields in Normal, four local middle schools will be represented amongst the state’s three classes.

In Class 1A, Dwight advanced to state as the only team in the field with a sub-.500 record (6-12). The Redbirds will take on Bloomington Corpus Christi at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the opening round.

The Beecher Bobcats bring their 22-0 record into the Class 2A finals, when they will open play against Athens at 10 a.m. Friday.

Class 3A has a pair of local schools in the field. Manteno (18-5), similar to Beecher, will play the first game of its respective tournament when the Panthers take on Washington Central at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Also in Class 3A, Coal City (15-6-1) is state-bound, as the Warriors have a 2:30 p.m. first round game against Chatam-Glenwood.

Eight teams made the field for each tournament. Teams that win their games Friday will advance to Saturday’s semifinal round. The winner of the semifinal games will play for the championship game, and consolation games also will take place Saturday.

Admission for adults and high school students costs $5 and $3 for senior citizens and grade school students. Children in kindergarten or younger are free. There is a $2 increase for adults and high school students Saturday for a wristband that grants access all day.

For more information, go to IESA.org.