FOOTBALL: New AP football polls released

There was plenty of moving and shaking in the AP IHSA football polls this week, as 14 new schools entered the Top-10 ranks in the state's eight classes. One of those teams is one of the area's most explosive through the first month of the season.

Reed-Custer, whose 4-0 record already has given the program its most wins in a season since 2009, entered the rankings this week by coming in at 10th in the Class 3A poll. Wilmington, which is also 4-0, maintained its season-long grip on the top spot in the Class.

Kankakee saw a rare drop in the polls, from three to two in Class 6A, despite maintaining its unblemished 4-0 record with a 40-0 win against Champaign Centennial last week. That likely can be explained by East St. Louis climbing from third to first after debuting in the third spot last week, the program's first week in Class 6A after petitioning up from Class 5A.

In Class 4A, Coal City moved up two spots from ninth to seventh after evening its record at 2-2 with a 17-6 win against Herscher. Class 2A also saw some local flavor, as both Central (3-1) and Bishop McNamara (1-3) received votes.

<strong>Class 8A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Loyola (9) (4-0) 90 1

2. Naperville Central (3-1) 69 3

3. Naperville Neuqua Valley (4-0) 62 5

4. Chicago (Marist) (3-1) 52 2

5. Glenbard West (4-0) 49 T6

6. Gurnee Warren (3-1) 44 4

7. Maine South (3-1) 35 1

8. Lincoln-Way East (3-1) 33 T6

9. Bolingbrook (3-0) 17 8

10. Lockport (4-0) 12 NR

(tie) O'Fallon (3-1) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: South Elgin 9, Palatine 4, Glenbard East 3, Hinsdale Central 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 1, Oswego East 1.

<strong>Class 7A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (9) (4-0) 99 2

2. Brother Rice (1) (3-1) 85 3

3. Batavia (4-0) 80 4

4. Wheaton North (3-1) 64 5

5. Chicago (St. Rita) (2-2) 57 7

6. Hersey (4-0) 50 6

7. Normal Community (4-0) 37 T9

8. Hononegah (4-0) 23 NR

9. Buffalo Grove (4-0) 21 NR

10. Wheaton Warrenville South (2-2) 8 8

Others receiving votes: St. Charles North 6, Libertyville 6, Prospect 5, Pekin 3, Collinsville 2, Moline 2, Geneva 2.

<strong>Class 6A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. East St. Louis (9) (3-1) 106 3

2. Cary-Grove (2) (4-0) 96 1

<strong>3. Kankakee (4-0) 83 2</strong>

4. Crete-Monee (3-1) 76 4

5. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (4-0) 69 7

6. Lemont (4-0) 65 5

7. Kenwood (4-0) 22 NR

(tie) Lake Forest (3-1) 22 10

9. Wauconda (4-0) 14 NR

10. Oak Lawn Richards (3-1) 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Machesney Park Harlem 9, Chicago (Simeon) 8, Springfield 6, St. Ignatius 6, Vernon Hills 3, Belvidere North 3, Chatham Glenwood 3, Crystal Lake Central 3, Deerfield 1.

<strong>Class 5A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Rochester (10) (3-1) 100 1

2. Oak Park (Fenwick) (3-1) 77 3

3. Providence (2-2) 71 2

4. Mascoutah (4-0) 67 5

5. Sycamore (3-1) 55 6

6. Peoria (3-1) 52 7

7. Morris (4-0) 42 8

8. Metamora (4-0) 35 T10

9. Sterling (3-1) 21 NR

10. Mahomet-Seymour (4-0) 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Marion 6, Chicago (Morgan Park) 6, Glenbard South 3.

<strong>Class 4A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Joliet Catholic (12) (4-0) 120 1

2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (3-1) 103 2

3. Richmond-Burton (4-0) 92 3

4. St. Francis (3-1) 87 4

5. Quincy Notre Dame (4-0) 75 5

6. Chicago (Phillips) (2-2) 47 8

<strong>7. Coal City (2-2) 37 9</strong>

8. Genoa-Kingston (3-1) 29 6

9. Mt. Zion (3-1) 18 T10

10. Stillman Valley (3-1) 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Bethalto Civic Memorial 12, Carterville 9, Hyde Park 6, Dixon 4, Murphysboro 2, Cahokia 1, Plano 1, Breese Central 1.

<strong>Class 3A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

<strong>1. Wilmington (7) (4-0) 96 1</strong>

2. Princeton (3) (4-0) 89 2

3. Monticello (4-0) 79 3

4. Tolono Unity (4-0) 62 4

5. Williamsville (3-1) 60 5

6. Byron (4-0) 56 6

7. Farmington (4-0) 37 7

8. Mt. Carmel (4-0) 31 8

9. Montini (1-3) 13 9

<strong>10. Reed-Custer (4-0) 9 NR</strong>

Others receiving votes: Durand 8, Wheaton Academy 3, Benton 3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Nashville 1, Carlinville 1.

<strong>Class 2A</strong>

<strong>School W-L Pts Prv</strong>

1. Decatur St. Teresa (7) (4-0) 97 1

2. IC Catholic (3) (4-0) 88 2

3. Maroa-Forsyth (4-0) 82 3

4. Breese Mater Dei (4-0) 71 4

5. Downs Tri-Valley (4-0) 56 6

6. Bismarck-Henning (4-0) 54 7

7. Pana (4-0) 40 8

8. Rushville-Industry (4-0) 22 10

9. Knoxville (4-0) 18 NR

10. Rockridge (2-2) 6 5

(tie) Sterling Newman (2-2) 6 9

Others receiving votes: <strong>Clifton Central 5</strong>, Athens 3, Tremont 2, <strong>Bishop McNamara 1</strong>.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (9) (4-0) 90 1

2. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (4-0) 73 T2

3. Moweaqua Central A&M (3-1) 71 T2

4. Winchester West Central (4-0) 39 9

5. Camp Point Central (3-1) 38 6

(tie) Carrollton (3-1) 38 8

7. Fulton (3-1) 36 7

8. Abingdon (4-0) 20 NR

(tie) Kewanee (Wethersfield) (3-1) 20 10

10. Forreston (3-1) 17 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Bede 13, Aurora Christian 13, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 12, Cumberland 7, Greenfield-Northwestern 6, Ottawa Marquette 2.