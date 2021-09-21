BOYS SOCCER: Herscher tops St. Anne as all five ICE schools win in first day of Rivals Cup

MANTENO — Similar to the gloomy clouds suffocating Manteno’s and Peotone’s soccer fields during the start of this year’s Rival Cup, the Herscher’s boys soccer team put a damper on St. Anne’s hopes of taking home the crown in the opening round of pool play, as the Tigers walked away with a 3-0 victory Tuesday in wet conditions at Manteno.

“It definitely feels good to start the Rivals Cup 1-0,” Herscher senior Trey Schwarzkopf said. “We worked on some stuff in practice and implemented that and talked a bit more on the field today. We played well as a team, which definitely helped us get the win.”

In a back-and-forth first half that saw neither team find the net for most of the 30-minute first half, it was the Tigers who saw themselves gain some timely momentum right before halftime. In a 0-0 tie with just about three minutes left until intermission, Herscher sophomore Jaden Jamie put the Tigers on the scoreboard with an unassisted goal. Not even a full two minutes later, Schwarzkopf added a second score to put Herscher up 2-0 right before the break.

The late spark in the first half was all the momentum Herscher needed to help carry itself to a shutout victory after sophomore Brandon Hoffman added the game’s final goal at about the 59-minute mark.

“The way we ended the first half definitely helped us get some momentum to carry into the second half,” Schwarzkopf said. “It got us hyped up, and we got more physical in the second half, which helped us get another score late.”

St. Anne was without a multitude of players because of injuries and COVID-19 protocols — one of which included leading scorer Damon Saathoff — so the Tigers were able to display tremendous defense by only giving up a total of five shots and one shot on goal.

“Our defense has been solid all season long,” Tigers coach Alan High said. “... We came out and just played the opposing team who was lined up against us. I know they were missing their scoring leader in Saathoff, but it is what it is, and we’ve all been in that place with the year we’ve had.”

The win helped Herscher improve to 4-6-1 and 1-0 in pool play for the Rivals Cup, which is set to have its championship match at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Manteno. The Tigers have two more pool play games set for 5:15 p.m. today against Chicago Christian and 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Coal City.

Despite coming into the Rivals Cup undermanned at 10-4 overall this season, St. Anne head Coach Andy Stembridge noted he thought his team fought hard during the entire game outside of a few key moments.

“It was a struggle with some missing pieces, but I thought our boys played hard,” Stembridge said. “We had a couple of letdowns, which unfortunately ended in a couple of goals for Herscher.”

Going forward, St. Anne plans to bounce back in its two remaining pool games against Coal City at 4 p.m. today and then at 5:15 p.m. Thursday against Chicago Christian.

“Our depth is being challenged, but it’s a next-man-up mentality,” Stembridge said. “Our guys are going to be challenged, and we don’t have a lot of opportunities to rest. Hopefully, we come back ready and strong tomorrow, and I think we will do just that.”

<strong>Games at Manteno</strong>

<strong>Wilmington 4, Illinois Lutheran 1</strong>

The Wildcats scored a pair of goals in each half to open pool play with an impressive victory. Erik Ostheim scored three of the Wildcats’ four goals on the evening. Josh Girot assisted one of them and scored a goal of his own. Talin Yakima had a pair of helpers, and freshman goalkeeper Gabe Cravens turned away 12 shots.

<strong>Coal City 2, Chicago Christian 0</strong>

No individual stats were available for the Coalers, who scored both of their goals in the first half Tuesday.

<strong>Manteno 2, Crete-Monee 1</strong>

The host Panthers made it a clean sweep for Illinois Central Eight teams that played in Manteno on Tuesday, thanks to goals from Drew St. Aubin and Joe Mallaney, which were assisted by Ryan Kramer and Kyle McDullough. Andrew Heuring had two saves.

<strong>Games at Peotone</strong>

<strong>Peotone 3, Bishop McNamara 0</strong>

The Blue Devils continued the theme of ICE schools starting pool play 1-0, as they shut out the Fightin’ Irish in the first game of the day at Peotone on Tuesday. No individual stats were available for either team.

<strong>Beecher 3, Richards 0</strong>

The Bobcats continued their scorching streak, picking up their 11th win in a row as they begin the Rivals Cup as perhaps the tournament’s hottest team. Russell Ward scored a goal and assisted another. Bryce Beck and Ethan Graham each scored, Logan Wilkins added an assist, and Cam Paulmeier recorded seven saves, one of them on a penalty kick.

<strong>Kankakee 9, Rich Township 0</strong>

Fresh off of their first-ever boys soccer All-City championship Monday, the Kays nearly put up double digits for the second day in a row with a valiant effort in Peotone on Tuesday. Julio Sanchez notched a hat trick and added an assist. Humberto Baez had two goals and an assist. Ulisses Andrade scored once and assisted two more goals. Ricardo Cruz, Isaac Stipp and Izak Turrubiartes scored a goal apiece, and Kevin Quinones had two saves.

<strong>Grant Park 4, Tinley Park 1</strong>

The Dragons had little issue opening pool play victorious, closing out the day at Peotone with a three-goal win. Ayden Delaney scored three of the Dragons’ four goals, with Rylan Heldt adding the other. Nolan Schneider had a pair of assists, and Emilio Sandoval had one as well.

<strong>Manteno Pool</strong>

1. Herscher (3 points)

2. Coal City (3)

3. Wilmington (3)

4. Manteno (3)

5. Crete-Monee (0)

6. Chicago Christian (0)

7. St. Anne (0)

8. Illinois Lutheran (0)

<strong>Peotone Pool</strong>

1. Kankakee (3 points)

T2. Beecher (3)

T2. Peotone (3)

4. Grant Park (3)

5. Tinley Park (0)

T6. Bishop McNamara (0)

T6. Richards (0)

8. Rich Township (0)